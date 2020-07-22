On Thursday, July 16, 2020, Joseph Samuel Shuler completed his life’s mission, returned to his Heavenly Father, and was reunited with his parents, brothers (Junior and Jerry), and sister (Jolene).
In his 76 years of life, “Papa Joe,” as he was affectionately known, never faltered in his devotion to family, church, and community.
Joe was born on November 18, 1943 to Samuel Roy Shuler and Ruth Mavis Evans. Sadly, Joe’s father died when he was only 2 ½ years old. Joe attended Hosford Elementary and Junior High, where he was well-liked by classmates. From childhood on, Joe worked hard to help support his widowed mother.
Joe graduated from Liberty County High School and attended Chipola Junior College.
He married his sweetheart Marlene Price on May 4, 1967. The couple was later sealed for all time and eternity in the Salt Lake Temple on August 15, 1968.
Joe and Marlene raised their two sons in Hosford, where Joe was a proud resident his entire life. He loved fishing and hosting many a fish fry at their cabin on Telogia Creek. With grit and despite hardship, Joe built a tremendous life for himself and shared the blessings he received to lift his family and those around him.
Joe began working in the mailroom for the Florida financial department at age 18. At 48, he had worked his way up to retire as the director of the Consumer Finance Department for the Florida Department of Banking. After retirement from the state of Florida, he enjoyed working as a lobbyist for Beneficial Finance, Household International, and HSBC Bank. During that time, he became the president and executive director of the Florida Financial Services Association, which covered five Southern states. His duties and responsibilities included advising state and national companies and directing governmental issues in Florida. Because of this exposure to state leaders, Joe became close friends with governors, legislators, and Speakers of the House.
Joe was a longtime member of the Bristol Lion’s Club and helped with many fundraisers. He was also a charter member of the Liberty County Chamber of Commerce, and was inducted into the Boy Scouts of America “Friend of Scouting” Hall of Fame. Joe was described as genuine, sincere, with a competitive spirit, and possessing a brilliant business mindset.
An active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Joe served throughout his lifetime in many capacities in the Hosford Ward, where he will be greatly missed.
Joe was self-educated, hardworking, friendly and will always be remembered for his faith and love of family and friends. He has touched many lives, but most of all, has left an amazing legacy for his children and grandchildren. He will be remembered for his loyalty, testimony, hard work ethic, and persistence to never give up. He loved his grandchildren fiercely, who adored him, and served as surrogate father to his nieces and nephews, who lost their parents too early.
Joe is survived by his wife of 53 years, Marlene; sons Joseph (Becky) Shuler and their four children (Matthew, Jonathan, Juliette, and Luke) in Hosford; and Doug (Abby) Shuler and their six children (Audrey, Landon, Harrison, Lana, Ruby, and Julian) who live in Tallahassee, his brother, Brigham S. Shuler, (Charlotte) and a multitude of beloved nieces and nephews.
The family has asked that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in memory of Joe Shuler to the scholarship fund that was established by Joe and Marlene Shuler in his grandfather’s name. Joe wanted to provide students from Liberty and Calhoun Counties the opportunity to pursue their college education. Donations may be mailed to the Chipola College Foundation, 3094 Indian Circle, Marianna, FL 32446 designated for the James Edwin “Pat” Shuler Scholarship Endowment. Julie Fuqua from Chipola Foundation can be reached at 850-718-2478 for any questions.
A private family service will be held. Interment will follow at the Evans Family Cemetery in Telogia, Florida.
Todd Wahlquist with Bevis Funeral Home (850-643-3636, www.bevisfh.com) is assisting the Shuler family will heir arrangements.