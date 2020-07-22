Sheriff's Log for 07/22/20

LIBERTY COUNTY
July 12
Jammie Lee Landers - battery
July 13
Jennifer Bates - battery
Jerry Randal Ethridge - violation of probation
July 14
Anthony Scott Reddick - trafficing in methamphetamine
July 15
Joshua Cole Adkins - violation of probation
Larry Wade McClendon - violation of probation
Richard Troy Durden - violation of probation, failure to appear
July 16
Floyd Willard Dickens - violation of probation
Schelbie Anders - battery
Lisa Marie Console - possession of methanphetamine, possession of schedule IV substance, possession of drug paraphernalia
The above individuals were booked into the Calhoun or Liberty County Jail over the past week. Although they have been charged with a crime, they are considered innocent until proven guilty.