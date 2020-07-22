Legals for 07-22-20
Posted by Administrator in Legals
Wednesday, July 22. 2020
Legal Notice
INVITATION TO BID
CALHOUN COUNTY DISTRICT SCHOOL
Calhoun County Schools Security Upgrades at
Altha Public School, Blountstown
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL SITE 2,
Blountstown High School,
Carr Elementary School
20859 Central Avenue, #G20
Blountstown, Florida 32424
You are invited to bid on a General Contract, for Calhoun County Schools Security Upgrades for Calhoun County District Schools, Blountstown, FL. This work includes remodeling to creating secure entrances at the following four (4) campus’: Altha Public School, Blountstown (Middle) Elementary School Site 2, Blountstown High School, Carr Elementary School. All Bids must be on a lump sum basis.
All Bidders are to submit with the Bid Package, a properly executed “Contractor’s Qualification Statement” AIA Document A-305 which is to include a current financial statement, an experience, competence and performance report, and references from at least three prior projects similar in size and scope, along with the name of a contact person on each of those projects.
A Pre-Bid Conference will be held for General Contractors onJuly 23, 2020 at 9:00AM CST starting atAltha Public School, 25820 N.E. Fuqua Circle, Altha, FL 32421.
Calhoun County Districts Schools will receive sealed Bids until 2:00PMESTonJuly 30, 2020in the Conference Roomof Clemons, Rutherford & Associates, 2027 Thomasville Rd, Suite 200, FL 32308. Bids received after that time will not be accepted. Bids will be opened publicly and read aloud at 2:01 PM of the same date. Calhoun County District Schools reserves the right to waive irregularities and to reject any and all Bids.
Copies of the Bidding Documents may be examined at the Architect’s office:Clemons, Rutherford & Associates, 2027 Thomasville Road. Tallahassee, Florida 32308. An electronic set of Bidding Documents can be purchased from CRA for $50.00 which is non-refundable. Contact CRA at (850) 385-6153 to order documents.
Legal Notice
BID NOTICE
STATE HOUSING INITIATIVE
PROGRAM (S.H.I.P.)
The Calhoun Board of County Commissioners will be accepting sealed bids for Rehabilitation on behalf of its State Housing Initiative Program (S.H.I.P.). Bids will be received until 12:00 p.m. (C.S.T.) on Tuesday, August 4th, 2020 at the Calhoun County Clerk’s Office, Calhoun County Courthouse, 20859 Central Avenue East, Room 130, Blountstown, Florida 32424 and will be opened and read aloud on Tuesday, August 4th, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. (C.S.T.) in Calhoun County Extension Office (Board Meeting Room) located at 20816 Central Avenue, Blountstown, FL 32424. Bids must be in a sealed envelope marked for (S.H.I.P.), and identified by the name of the firm, and the date of the bid opening and must have attached all license and insurance documentation.
A mandatory pre-bid conference (walk through) will be held for all jobs on Tuesday, July 28th, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. (C.S.T.) in the Calhoun County Housing Office, Room G-40, located in the basement of the Courthouse. Bid sheets and specifications will be available at this meeting. It is the responsibility of the Contractor to purchase all permits deemed necessary if they are awarded the bid. The insurance must be in force at the time of the bid opening. As an alternative to providing Workman’s Compensation Insurance, the prospective bidder shall provide proof of Worker’s Compensation Exemption. Any person claiming to be exempt shall be subject to an on-the-job inspection for proof of exemption and license of all workers on job site. Certificate of Liability Insurance must have Calhoun County listed as Certificate Holder. Contractors shall be pre-qualified with all license/insurance requirements (this will be verified by Housing Staff; Contractors will need to send in requirements either by electronic mail, USPS mail, or in person) before pre-bid conference (walk through).
Minority contractors are encouraged to participate. Calhoun County is an equal opportunity jurisdiction. The Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive any informality. Signing of a contract is contingent upon the approval of and/or release of funds by the Florida Housing Finance Corporation.
Due to COVID-19, social distancing is required per CDC guidelines. Masks are not required, however, highly recommended. Also, due to COVID-19, the dates for pre-bid conferences (walk throughs) and bids are subject to change.
Legal Notice
Legal Notice
BID NOTICE
HURRICANE HOUSING RECOVERY PROGRAM (HHRP)
The Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners will be accepting sealed bids for Housing Rehabilitation on behalf of its Hurricane Housing Recovery Program (HHRP). Bids will be accepted until 12:00 p.m. (C.S.T.) on Tuesday, August 4th, 2020 at the Calhoun County Clerk’s Office, located in the Calhoun County Courthouse, at 20859 Central Avenue East, Room 130, Blountstown, Florida 32424. All bids received will be opened and read aloud on Tuesday, August 4th, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. (C.S.T.) for the Board of County Commission Meeting at the Calhoun County Extension Office located at 20816 Central Avenue, Blountstown, FL 32424. Bids must be in a sealed envelope marked for HHRP and identified by the name of the firm and the date of the bid opening. License and insurance documentation must be attached.
A mandatory pre-bid conference (walk-through) will be held for all jobs on Wednesday, July 22rd, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. (C.S.T.) in the Calhoun County Office Room G-40, located in the basement of the Courthouse. Bid sheets and specifications will be available at this meeting. It is the responsibility of the Contractor to purchase all permits deemed necessary. Liability insurance must be in force at the time of the bid opening. As an alternative to providing workers’ compensation insurance, the prospective bidder shall provide proof of workers’ compensation exemption. Any person claiming to be exempt shall be subject to an on-the-job inspection for proof of exemption and license of all workers on job site. Certificate of Liability Insurance must have Calhoun County listed on it. Contractors shall be pre-qualified with all license/insurance requirements before pre-bid conference (walk-through).
Minority-owned, Women-owned, and Emerging Small Business Enterprises will be afforded full opportunity to submit their proposal in response to this solicitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, or national origin in consideration for an award of any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement.Calhoun County is an equal opportunity jurisdiction. The Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive any informality. The signing of the contract is contingent upon the approval of and/or release of funds by the Florida Housing Finance Corporation.
Legal Notice
ACCEPTING BIDS
The Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners will be accepting bids from qualified HVAC firms for the installation of a new Trane 5 Ton Heat Pump with new duct work, supply grills, return grill, thermostat, and anew copper line set at the Calhoun County Senior Citizens administrative building at 16859 Cayson St., Blountstown, Fl 32424.
The trunk line will be sheet metal round pipe about 75 feet long with penetration through the old roof for new boots and supply lines.
Contact Tim Jenks at 850-643-8368 for further information and to schedule site visit.
Legal Notice
NOTICE TO RECEIVE SEALED BIDS
The Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners will receive sealed bids from any qualified person, company or corporation interested in providing construction services for the following project:
Iola Road SCOP
This project will include the widening, resurfacing and minor reconstruction of Iola Road for approximately 2.2 miles from South of Bridges Lane to South of Halley Drive. Drainage Improvements, new pavement markings and signage upgrades will also be included in this project.
Plans and specifications can be obtained at Dewberry Engineers Inc., 20684 Central Avenue East, Blountstown, Florida 32424. For questions, please contact Justin Ford at (850) 674-3300 or jford@dewberry.com. The bid must conform to Section 287.133(3) Florida Statutes, on public entity crimes.
Completion date for this project will be 90 days from the date of the Notice to Proceed presented to the successful bidder.
All bidders shall be pre-qualified with the Florida Department of Transportation per Section 2-1 of the F.D.O.T. Standard Specifications for Road and Bridge Construction, 2020 edition for: Grading, Drainage and Grassing, Seeding and Sodding.
Liquidated damages for failure to complete the project on the specified date will be set at $200.00 per day.
Please indicate on the envelope that this is a sealed bid, for the “BID # 2020-10 Iola Road SCOP”
Bids will be received until 4:00 PM (CST) on August 18, 2020 at the Calhoun County Clerk’s Office, Calhoun County Courthouse, 20859 Central Avenue East, Blountstown, FL 32424, and will be opened and read aloud on August 18, 2020 at 5:00 PM (CST).
The Bid will be awarded to the lowest responsive bidder.
Cost for Plans and Specifications will be $50.00 per set and is non-refundable. Checks should be made payable to DEWBERRY ENGINEERS INC.
All Bids shall remain firm for a period of sixty days after the opening. All bidders shall comply with all applicable State and local laws concerning licensing registration and regulation of contractors doing business to the State of Florida.
Legal Notice
NOTICE
PUBLIC TESTING FOR THE 2020
PRIMARY ELECTION
(101.5612(2) F.S. and 101.65 F.S.)
The Calhoun County Canvassing Board for the 2020 Primary election will meet to conduct public testing of all election equipment to be used in the election. The Calhoun County Canvassing Board may designate a representative for testing.
When: Friday, July 24, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. and will continue until complete.
Where: The Calhoun County SOE Office, 20859 Central Avenue East, Rm 117, Blountstown, FL 32424
Who: The candidates, representatives, committees of the current election, as well as the public are encouraged to observe.
In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, persons needing a special accommodation or an interpreter to participate in this proceeding should contact the Calhoun County Supervisor of Elections Office at (850) 674-8568 as soon as possible before the canvassing board meets.
Supervisor of Elections
Sharon Chason
Calhoun County, Florida
INVITATION TO BID
CALHOUN COUNTY DISTRICT SCHOOL
Calhoun County Schools Security Upgrades at
Altha Public School, Blountstown
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL SITE 2,
Blountstown High School,
Carr Elementary School
20859 Central Avenue, #G20
Blountstown, Florida 32424
You are invited to bid on a General Contract, for Calhoun County Schools Security Upgrades for Calhoun County District Schools, Blountstown, FL. This work includes remodeling to creating secure entrances at the following four (4) campus’: Altha Public School, Blountstown (Middle) Elementary School Site 2, Blountstown High School, Carr Elementary School. All Bids must be on a lump sum basis.
All Bidders are to submit with the Bid Package, a properly executed “Contractor’s Qualification Statement” AIA Document A-305 which is to include a current financial statement, an experience, competence and performance report, and references from at least three prior projects similar in size and scope, along with the name of a contact person on each of those projects.
A Pre-Bid Conference will be held for General Contractors onJuly 23, 2020 at 9:00AM CST starting atAltha Public School, 25820 N.E. Fuqua Circle, Altha, FL 32421.
Calhoun County Districts Schools will receive sealed Bids until 2:00PMESTonJuly 30, 2020in the Conference Roomof Clemons, Rutherford & Associates, 2027 Thomasville Rd, Suite 200, FL 32308. Bids received after that time will not be accepted. Bids will be opened publicly and read aloud at 2:01 PM of the same date. Calhoun County District Schools reserves the right to waive irregularities and to reject any and all Bids.
Copies of the Bidding Documents may be examined at the Architect’s office:Clemons, Rutherford & Associates, 2027 Thomasville Road. Tallahassee, Florida 32308. An electronic set of Bidding Documents can be purchased from CRA for $50.00 which is non-refundable. Contact CRA at (850) 385-6153 to order documents.
Legal Notice
BID NOTICE
STATE HOUSING INITIATIVE
PROGRAM (S.H.I.P.)
The Calhoun Board of County Commissioners will be accepting sealed bids for Rehabilitation on behalf of its State Housing Initiative Program (S.H.I.P.). Bids will be received until 12:00 p.m. (C.S.T.) on Tuesday, August 4th, 2020 at the Calhoun County Clerk’s Office, Calhoun County Courthouse, 20859 Central Avenue East, Room 130, Blountstown, Florida 32424 and will be opened and read aloud on Tuesday, August 4th, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. (C.S.T.) in Calhoun County Extension Office (Board Meeting Room) located at 20816 Central Avenue, Blountstown, FL 32424. Bids must be in a sealed envelope marked for (S.H.I.P.), and identified by the name of the firm, and the date of the bid opening and must have attached all license and insurance documentation.
A mandatory pre-bid conference (walk through) will be held for all jobs on Tuesday, July 28th, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. (C.S.T.) in the Calhoun County Housing Office, Room G-40, located in the basement of the Courthouse. Bid sheets and specifications will be available at this meeting. It is the responsibility of the Contractor to purchase all permits deemed necessary if they are awarded the bid. The insurance must be in force at the time of the bid opening. As an alternative to providing Workman’s Compensation Insurance, the prospective bidder shall provide proof of Worker’s Compensation Exemption. Any person claiming to be exempt shall be subject to an on-the-job inspection for proof of exemption and license of all workers on job site. Certificate of Liability Insurance must have Calhoun County listed as Certificate Holder. Contractors shall be pre-qualified with all license/insurance requirements (this will be verified by Housing Staff; Contractors will need to send in requirements either by electronic mail, USPS mail, or in person) before pre-bid conference (walk through).
Minority contractors are encouraged to participate. Calhoun County is an equal opportunity jurisdiction. The Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive any informality. Signing of a contract is contingent upon the approval of and/or release of funds by the Florida Housing Finance Corporation.
Due to COVID-19, social distancing is required per CDC guidelines. Masks are not required, however, highly recommended. Also, due to COVID-19, the dates for pre-bid conferences (walk throughs) and bids are subject to change.
Legal Notice
Legal Notice
BID NOTICE
HURRICANE HOUSING RECOVERY PROGRAM (HHRP)
The Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners will be accepting sealed bids for Housing Rehabilitation on behalf of its Hurricane Housing Recovery Program (HHRP). Bids will be accepted until 12:00 p.m. (C.S.T.) on Tuesday, August 4th, 2020 at the Calhoun County Clerk’s Office, located in the Calhoun County Courthouse, at 20859 Central Avenue East, Room 130, Blountstown, Florida 32424. All bids received will be opened and read aloud on Tuesday, August 4th, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. (C.S.T.) for the Board of County Commission Meeting at the Calhoun County Extension Office located at 20816 Central Avenue, Blountstown, FL 32424. Bids must be in a sealed envelope marked for HHRP and identified by the name of the firm and the date of the bid opening. License and insurance documentation must be attached.
A mandatory pre-bid conference (walk-through) will be held for all jobs on Wednesday, July 22rd, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. (C.S.T.) in the Calhoun County Office Room G-40, located in the basement of the Courthouse. Bid sheets and specifications will be available at this meeting. It is the responsibility of the Contractor to purchase all permits deemed necessary. Liability insurance must be in force at the time of the bid opening. As an alternative to providing workers’ compensation insurance, the prospective bidder shall provide proof of workers’ compensation exemption. Any person claiming to be exempt shall be subject to an on-the-job inspection for proof of exemption and license of all workers on job site. Certificate of Liability Insurance must have Calhoun County listed on it. Contractors shall be pre-qualified with all license/insurance requirements before pre-bid conference (walk-through).
Minority-owned, Women-owned, and Emerging Small Business Enterprises will be afforded full opportunity to submit their proposal in response to this solicitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, or national origin in consideration for an award of any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement.Calhoun County is an equal opportunity jurisdiction. The Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive any informality. The signing of the contract is contingent upon the approval of and/or release of funds by the Florida Housing Finance Corporation.
Legal Notice
ACCEPTING BIDS
The Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners will be accepting bids from qualified HVAC firms for the installation of a new Trane 5 Ton Heat Pump with new duct work, supply grills, return grill, thermostat, and anew copper line set at the Calhoun County Senior Citizens administrative building at 16859 Cayson St., Blountstown, Fl 32424.
The trunk line will be sheet metal round pipe about 75 feet long with penetration through the old roof for new boots and supply lines.
Contact Tim Jenks at 850-643-8368 for further information and to schedule site visit.
Legal Notice
NOTICE TO RECEIVE SEALED BIDS
The Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners will receive sealed bids from any qualified person, company or corporation interested in providing construction services for the following project:
Iola Road SCOP
This project will include the widening, resurfacing and minor reconstruction of Iola Road for approximately 2.2 miles from South of Bridges Lane to South of Halley Drive. Drainage Improvements, new pavement markings and signage upgrades will also be included in this project.
Plans and specifications can be obtained at Dewberry Engineers Inc., 20684 Central Avenue East, Blountstown, Florida 32424. For questions, please contact Justin Ford at (850) 674-3300 or jford@dewberry.com. The bid must conform to Section 287.133(3) Florida Statutes, on public entity crimes.
Completion date for this project will be 90 days from the date of the Notice to Proceed presented to the successful bidder.
All bidders shall be pre-qualified with the Florida Department of Transportation per Section 2-1 of the F.D.O.T. Standard Specifications for Road and Bridge Construction, 2020 edition for: Grading, Drainage and Grassing, Seeding and Sodding.
Liquidated damages for failure to complete the project on the specified date will be set at $200.00 per day.
Please indicate on the envelope that this is a sealed bid, for the “BID # 2020-10 Iola Road SCOP”
Bids will be received until 4:00 PM (CST) on August 18, 2020 at the Calhoun County Clerk’s Office, Calhoun County Courthouse, 20859 Central Avenue East, Blountstown, FL 32424, and will be opened and read aloud on August 18, 2020 at 5:00 PM (CST).
The Bid will be awarded to the lowest responsive bidder.
Cost for Plans and Specifications will be $50.00 per set and is non-refundable. Checks should be made payable to DEWBERRY ENGINEERS INC.
All Bids shall remain firm for a period of sixty days after the opening. All bidders shall comply with all applicable State and local laws concerning licensing registration and regulation of contractors doing business to the State of Florida.
Legal Notice
NOTICE
PUBLIC TESTING FOR THE 2020
PRIMARY ELECTION
(101.5612(2) F.S. and 101.65 F.S.)
The Calhoun County Canvassing Board for the 2020 Primary election will meet to conduct public testing of all election equipment to be used in the election. The Calhoun County Canvassing Board may designate a representative for testing.
When: Friday, July 24, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. and will continue until complete.
Where: The Calhoun County SOE Office, 20859 Central Avenue East, Rm 117, Blountstown, FL 32424
Who: The candidates, representatives, committees of the current election, as well as the public are encouraged to observe.
In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, persons needing a special accommodation or an interpreter to participate in this proceeding should contact the Calhoun County Supervisor of Elections Office at (850) 674-8568 as soon as possible before the canvassing board meets.
Supervisor of Elections
Sharon Chason
Calhoun County, Florida
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)