Positive cases jump to 172 in Calhoun Co.; local testing offered

TUESDAY, JULY 14 - The Department of Health in Calhoun and Liberty County (DOH-Calhoun/Liberty) is reporting COVID-19 cases continued to rise since last week’s report. Calhoun County has reported 67 new cases since July 7, bringing the total positive cases to 172. Liberty County reported an additional 27 cases since July 7, bringing their total case count to 276. Calhoun County has reported 20 hospitalizations and 7 deaths while Liberty County has reported 5 hospitalizations and 1 death.
Contact tracing is ongoing as DOH Calhoun/Liberty works to identify and notify individuals who will need to self-monitor for symptoms and self-isolate for a 14-day period. To assist DOH-Calhoun/Liberty in contact tracing the public can help by notifying your close contacts as soon as you receive positive results from your provider. Please ask them to immediately self-isolate and begin tracking symptoms.
Testing sites for the upcoming week is as follows:
• Tuesday, July 14th, 8:00-10:30 CDT, Calhoun County Health Department
• Wednesday, July 15th, 9:00-11:30, EDT, Liberty County Health Department
• Thursday, July 16th, 3:00-5:30, EDT, Piggly Wiggly, Bristol
The complete testing schedule can be located at calhoun.floridahealth.gov
or liberty.floridahealth.gov
.
The Florida Department of Health is urging the public to protect the vulnerable by avoiding the 3 C’s:
• Closed Spaces
• Crowded Places
• Close Contact-Settings
intervening in the spread of the virus. You can help by continuing to social distance and by using masks in public. To obtain cloth masks please contact us at (850) 674-5645 or (850) 643-2415 or by email at calhounlibertyinaction@flhealth.gov
.
For more information:
Please visit the Department's dedicated COVID-19 webpage at www.FloridaHealth.gov/COVID-19
. This remains the best and most up-to-date resource for information and guidance regarding COVID-19 in Florida.
For any other questions related to COVID-19 in Florida, please contact the Department's dedicated COVID-19 Call Center by calling 1-866-779-6121 or emailing COVID-19@flhealth.gov
. The Call Center is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. DOH-Calhoun and Liberty is also operating a call center in house and may be reached at 850-674-5645 or 850-643-2415. Please press 1 from the automated menu. The local call center is available from 7:30a.m.-4:00p.m, Monday-Friday.
In addition, please visit http://www.floridahealth.gov/all-county-locations.html
to locate and obtain contact information for your local CHD.
The CDC also has a website with information related to COVID-19: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
.