BHS school news

Beginning August 4, 2020, BHS students can come sign up for their parking decals. Decals can be picked up from the receptionist; the cost is $10.00. Students will need to bring a copy of their driver's license, proof of insurance, and license plate number; students will also need to be able to provide make, model, color, and year of the vehicle. The money earned from parking decals will go towards student activities.
Attention Seniors: Off-campus lunch forms will be available beginning August 4, 2020; we encourage seniors to bring in their signed lunch forms prior to the first day of school. We need seniors to sign a new senior off campus form for the 2020 – 2021 school year. Please see Mrs. Carmen Overholt or Mrs. Burnsed in the front office.
Any student who has not filled out a course request, please contact Mrs Purvis at 674-5724 ext. 26 and she will assist you with your schedule for the 2020-2021 school year.
The next ACT will be held at Blountstown High School on September 12, 2020; the registration deadline is August 14, 2020. Register online at www.actstudent.org
. The cost of ACT (no writing) is $55.00, ACT plus writing is $70.00. The next available testing date is October 10, 2020. Please email nicole.purvis@calhounflschools.org
for further information or assistance with registration.
Reminder that the ACT test is still scheduled for Saturday, July 18th at BHS.
Blountstown High School Open House schedule will be sent out at a later date.
August 12, 2020 is the first day of school for students.