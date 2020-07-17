Steve Daniel Pumphrey, age 62, of Altha, FL went home to be with the Lord, Thursday, July 16, 2020 at his home.
Steve was born on May 22, 1958 in the Rocky Creek Community in Marianna, FL to Alfred Pumphrey and Flora (Melvin) Pumphrey and had lived in Calhoun County most his Life. He was a Carpenter by trade and was a member of Rocky Creek Baptist Church in Marianna. Steve loved hunting and fishing and truly loved his family. He was preceded in death by two brothers Randall Pumphrey and Jim Pumphrey.
Survivors include,
Wife, Pauline Pumphrey of Altha, FL
Parents, Alfred Pumphrey and Flora (Melvin) Pumphrey of Marianna, FL
One daughter, Shannon Ammons and husband, Jeff of Hosford, FL
One son, Steven Pumphrey and wife, Melissa of Blountstown, FL
One brother, Luther Pumphrey and wife, Mary of Marianna, FL
Two sisters, Gloria Mercer and husband, Derek of Grand Ridge, FL
Gwen Barwick and husband, Coy of Clarksville, FL
Seven grandchildren, Dustin, Dallas, Kendall, Jett, Trenton, Connor and Trace
Sisters-in-law, Debbie Pumphrey and Frances Pumphrey
A host of nieces and nephews
Funeral services will be held Sunday, July 19, 2020 at 1:00 pm (CDT) at Rocky Creek Baptist Church in the Rocky Creek Community in Marianna, FL with Reverend Luther Pumphrey and Reverend Jerome Harbart officiating. Interment will follow in Rocky Creek Cemetery. The family will receive friends Saturday, July 18, 2020 from 5:00 pm (CDT) until 7:00 pm (CDT) at Peavy Funeral Home Chapel. All arrangements are under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL.