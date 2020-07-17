It is with profound sadness, we announce the passing of Suzann Ford Stoutamire, loving and devoted mother, wife, teacher and friend to all whose lives she touched.
She passed from this life on July 12, 2020.
Born January 7, 1960 to Lamar and Erika Ford. Suzann grew up in a family where education was valued. She graduated early from Liberty County High School and went on to graduate from Florida State University with a degree in Elementary Education. She spent nearly forty years within the public-school system, serving in various capacities. Her true passion was in early childhood education, where she advocated for those needed help the most.
Suzann was a loving mother to not only her children, but to any who needed a listening ear, gentle nudge or a creative touch. She did not know the word “no” and was serving to the very end-and she would not have it any other way.
She is survived by her husband of forty years, Tommy. Her children: Tyler Stoutamire and his wife Lauren; Erin Walker and her husband Adam; Leah Bass and her husband Ben; and an adopted daughter, Judy Sexton. As well as her grandchildren that she loved dearly: Reid Stoutamire, Annalohrer & Whitaker Walker and two grandpups-Kevin and Bruce Bass. She is also survived by her mother, Erika Ford and two siblings: Stephen & Vanesa Ford and Maria & Joseph Crump. As well as a host of nieces and nephews, that she loved just like her own.
A private family service is being held. She will be laid to rest at the Olin T. & June B. Stoutamire Family Cemetery.
In leiu of flowers, the family is requesting that any donations be made in her name to the Florida FFA Association: 5600 SW 34th Street, Gainesville, Florida 32608.