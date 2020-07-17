Elsie Jeanette Collins, age 89 of Quincy, FL passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020 in Quincy, FL.
Jeanette was born on March 21, 1931 in Bristol, FL to Henry Kever and Annie Lee (Lynn) Kever and had lived in Quincy for over 60 years coming from Bristol, FL. Jeanette was a homemaker and worked as a supervisor at Quincy Farms along with several other jobs over the years. She enjoyed sewing, photography, collecting rocks, her flowers, birds and vegetable garden, fishing, going to flea markets, traveling but most of all she loved her family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry Kever and Annie Lee (Lynn) Kever; husband, William Andrew Collins; three brothers, Hector, Davis and Henry Kever; two sisters, Emily Jenson Ryals and Leola Kever. Elsie was a member of Word of Truth Church in Blountstown, FL.
Survivors include: Three sons, Randall Collins and wife, Joanne of Wellborn, FL,David Collins of Quincy, FL, Danny Collins of Quincy, FL; Four daughters, Regina Turner of Cocoa, FL, Diane Figger and husband Rod of Middleburg, FL, Linda Brackins and husband Donnie of Quincy, FL, Donna Oxendine and husband, Randy of Quincy, FL; Two sisters, Veatrice Proctor of Greensboro, FL, Dollene McDougald of Blountstown, FL; 26 grandchildren, Nicole Taylor, April Smith, Candice Turner, Clint Collins, Michael Collins, Will Collins, Julie Sorgegian, Marshall Konecny, Heith Konecny, Robin Bills, Jarrod Konecny, April Keck, David Amison, Craig Amison, Tim Collins, Chris Collins, Tammy Pumphrey, Karen Smith, Barbara Goodson, Amber Adair, Aaron Lemieux, Ashley Brincefield, Autumn Oxendine, Kristen Lane, Danielle Pudvah and Levi Collins; 45 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 2:00 pm (CDT) at Word of Truth Church in Blountstown with Pastor Ron Baker, Pastor Ryan McDougald and Pastor Bill Wells officiating. Interment will follow in Lake Mystic Cemetery in Bristol. The family will receive friends Saturday, July 18, 2020 from 1:00 pm (CDT) until service time at 2:00 pm (CDT) at Word of Truth of Church, 19397 South Street Blountstown, FL 32424.
All arrangements are under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL.