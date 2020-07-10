Senior Center will re-open July 13th for meals with some new procedures

Welcome back! Calhoun County Senior Citizens will re-open the Senior Center for our home cooked meals on Monday, July 13, 2020. It has been a long four months and we are ready to see your smiling faces!
New procedures are in place and they are as follows:
1. Upon entering the Center you will be required to wear a face mask.
2. Upon entering the Center you will be required to use the hand sanitizer that is available at each entry way.
3. Staff personnel will acknowledge your attendance so you WILL NOT BE REQUIRED TO SIGN ANYTHING.
4. After using the restroom, wash your hands with soap for at least 20 seconds then rinse thoroughly.
5. All tables in the Center are placed at least 6 feet apart for your safety and five chairs only will be allowed at each table.
6. If you would like to get a cup of coffee, make sure there is no more than five getting coffee at the same time.
7. Please DO NOT SOCIALIZE WITH THE OTHER TABLES. You may talk across the room but DO NOT stand beside them.
8. When the meal is served, the employees will serve you on a tray which will include your silver ware, salt & pepper, hot meal, and tea/water.
9. When the meal is over, please exit one table at a time.
All employees will be required to wear a face mask, hair nets, aprons, and gloves at all times while you are in the Center. The Center has been sanitized thoroughly for your safety and will be sanitized on an on-going basis. We only have your safety in mind! Please call the Center by Friday, July 10, 2020 if you would like to have a hot home cooked meal on Monday. If you are still not able to come in and have been receiving a meal at home then we can continue this delivery UNTIL FUNDING RUNS OUT WHICH SHOULD BE SOMETIME IN SEPTEMBER 2020!
Call (850) 674-4163 to register for the meals! Hope to see each of you on Monday, July 13, 2020.