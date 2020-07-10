Death by Chocolate October 1

Have you ever wanted to eat “all the chocolate” you could ever hold? Now is your chance. . . . Calhoun County Senior Citizens will be serving up “Death by Chocolate” which will have every imaginable chocolate dessert for you.
While enjoying your dessert we will have a silent auction with various items up for bid. The event is scheduled for Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 5:30 PM CST. Auction item preview will begin at 4:30 PM. Live auction will begin at 6:15 PM. It will be held at the W.T. Neal Civic Center on Hwy 69 N in Blountstown. This year we will be utilizing the entire building in order to follow Social Distancing guidelines. Call 674-4163 for directions.
Advance tickets - $15.00/each. Day of event - $20.00 each. Tickets can be purchased at the Senior Center, The Diamond Corner, Golden Pharmacy, and from any Board Member or Staff. With each ticket purchase you will receive a raffle ticket for door prizes. You do have to be present to win! There are a limited amount of tickets to be sold so get yours before they are all gone! So come in out of the heat and show your support for the Calhoun County Senior Citizens. If you have any ‘NEW’ items that you would like to donate for the auction we would greatly appreciate them. Thanks for your support!