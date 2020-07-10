Legals for 07-08-20
Posted by Administrator in Legals
Friday, July 10. 2020
Legal Notice
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE SECOND JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
IN AND FOR
LIBERTY COUNTY, FLORIDA
In Re: Estate of:
PROBATE DIVISION
SHELBY SHOEMAKE, File No: 2020-16-CP
a/k/a SHELBY G. SHOEMAKE,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
(Summary Administration)
TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS OR DEMANDS AGAINST THE ABOVE ESTATE:
You are hereby notified that an Order of Summary Administration has been entered in the Estate Shelby Shoemake, a/k/a Shelby G. Shoemake,, Deceased, File Number 2020-16-CP, by the Circuit Court for Liberty County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is c/o Kathleen Brown, Clerk of Court, Attention: Probate Division, Post Office Box 399, Bristol, Florida 32321, that the decedent’s date of death was January 2, 2019, that the total value of the estate is $ -0-; and that the names and addresses of the individuals to whom it has been assigned by such Order are:
Tony Shoemake, 20282 SW Cedar Avenue, Blountstown, FL 32424
Tammy O’Bryan, 12673 NW Freeman Road, Bristol, FL 32321
Tommy Shoemake, P. O. Box 290, Bristol, FL 32321
ALL INTERESTED PERSONS ARE NOTIFIED THAT:
All creditors of the estate of the decedent and persons having claims or demands against the estate of the decedent, other than those for whom provision for full payment was made in the Order of Summary Administration, must file their claims with this Court
WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE.
ALL CLAIMS AND DEMANDS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING ANY OTHER APPLICABLE TIME PERIOD, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this Notice is July 1, 2020.
Attorney for Persons Giving Notice: Persons Giving Notice:
FUQUA & MILTON, P.A.
By: s/ A. Clay MILTON s/ Tony Shoemake A. CLAY MILTON TONY SHOEMAKE
Florida Bar No. 013185 20282 SW Cedar Avenue
cmilton@fmc.legal Blountstown, FL 32324
H. MATTHEW FUQUA
Florida Bar No. 0451101
mfuqua@fmc.legal
4450 Lafayette Street
Post Office Box 15087
Marianna, Florida 32447
Telephone: (850) 526-2263
Legal Notice
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
IN AND FOR
CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
IN RE: ESTATE OF FILE NO.: 072020CP000016PRAXMX
BRENT OWEN MAJESKE,
DIVISION
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the Estate of Brent Owen Majeske, deceased, whose date of death was January 9, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Calhoun County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 20859 Central Avenue E., Blountstown, FL 32424. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against Decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against Decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is July 1, 2020.
Attorney for Personal Representative: Personal Representative:
Linda Muralt, Esquire Jo Mills Majeske/Personal Representative
Florida Bar No.: 0031129 c/o: Bennett Jacobs & Adams, P.A.
Bennett Jacobs & Adams, P.A. Post Office Box 3300
Post Office Box 3300 Tampa, Florida 33601
Tampa, Florida 33601 Telephone: (813) 272-1400
Facsimile: (866) 844-4703
E-mail: LMuralt@bja-law.com
Legal Notice
PI Tower Development LLC c/o LendLease Americas Inc is proposing to construct a 310-foot self-supporting lattice telecommunications tower located at State Hwy 71, Blountstown, Calhoun County, FL 32424 (30 19 23.09 N / 85 07 34.23 W). The tower is anticipated to have FAA Style E lighting. Interested persons may review the application for this project at www.fcc.gov/asr/applications and entering Antenna Structure Registration (ASR) Form 854 File Number “A1168898” and may raise environmental concerns about the project by filing a Request for Environmental Review with the Federal Communications Commission. Requests for Environmental Review must be filed within 30 days of the date that notice of the project is published on the FCC’s website. The FCC strongly encourages interested parties to file Requests for Environmental Review online at www.fcc.gov/asr/environmentalrequest. Parties wishing to submit the request by mail may do so by addressing the request to: FCC Requests for Environmental Review, Attn: Ramon Williams, 445 12th Street SW, Washington, DC 20554.
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF DISPOSAL
M & W SELF STORAGE RENTALS will dispose of contents of the following units on Friday, FRIDAY, July 18, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. (ct) if not paid in full and emptied out. There will be no auction. The unit is believed to contain household and/or personal property.
Jace Ammons, Unit 24N
Kelyn Parramore, Unit 25N
Steven Combs, Unit 2S
Blase O’Bryan, Unit 41S
Legal Notice
FINAL PUBLIC NOTICE
The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has received a subgrant application from the City of Blountstown in Calhoun County, Florida for repairs along the Greenway exercise trail, wooden exercise stations, picnic pavilions, and the M&B railroad park due to damages from Hurricane Michael (DR-4399- FL). Pursuant to Executive Order 11988 and 44 CFR Part 9.12, final notice is hereby given of FEMA’s intent to provide funding for projects under the Public Assistance (PA) Program.
An initial disaster-wide Public Notice was published October 30, 2018 for Hurricane Michael. Comments and other information received were fully evaluated by FEMA along with evaluation of social, economic, environmental, and safety considerations. This notice serves as a cumulative final notice for FEMA’s funding action located within the floodplain. FEMA has determined that the only practicable alternative is to preserve the utility facilities within the floodplain because the project only encompasses components of the facilities rather than the facilities as a whole.
Funding for the proposed project will be conditional upon compliance with all applicable federal, tribal, state, and local laws, regulations, floodplain standards, permit requirements, and conditions. This action complies with the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) requirements.
Locations of the Proposed Work:
City of Blountstown, Calhoun County, Florida.
Site 1: 30.423162, -85.033112. Site 2: 30.456373, -85.062363. Site 3: 30.450169, -85.065704. Site 4: 30.44544, -85.04426. Site 5: 30.449028, -85.054787. Site 6: 30.430344, -85.033798.
Proposed Work and Purpose:
The City of Blountstown intends to remove and replace exercise benches, exercise stations, and signs along the Greenway bike trail. The city will also replace a wooden bridge and wooden boardwalk along the bike trail. In addition, the city will reshape and restore asphalt along the bike trail. At the pavilions, the city will replace roofing, framing, fascia, and concrete. The city will also remove and replace a mesh canopy at the M&B railroad park. These damages will be restored to pre-disaster design, function, and capacity within the existing footprint.
Project Alternatives:
FEMA has determined that repairs to these utility facilities within the existing footprint are the preferred alternative. The no action alternative has been considered; this alternative is not feasible as the facilities will remain vulnerable to flood risk, including property damage and hazards to human life and safety. With the no action alternative, the surrounding properties, residents, and community may experience negative impacts. Alternate locations were not considered as relocation would require alteration to the system as a whole. Thus, it is not a practicable alternative.
Comments:
This announcement will serve as the final public notice regarding the above-described actions funded by the FEMA PA Program. Interested persons may obtain information about the specific project or a mapof the affected area by writing to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Region 4, 3003 Chamblee- Tucker Road, Atlanta, Georgia 30341, or by emailing FEMA-R4EHP@fema.dhs.gov . Comments should be sent in writing with the subject line FL-4399-PW-00712 CAT G at the above address within 15 days of the date of this notice. POSTED DATE: 06/30/2020.
Legal Notice
FINAL PUBLIC NOTICE
The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has received a subgrant application from the City of Blountstown in Calhoun County, Florida for repairs to caution lights, sidewalks with handrails, drain inlets, roadways, and guardrails due to damages from Hurricane Michael (DR-4399-FL). Pursuant to Executive Order 11988 and 44 CFR Part 9.12, final notice is hereby given of FEMA’s intent to provide funding for projects under the Public Assistance (PA) Program.
An initial disaster-wide Public Notice was published October 30, 2018 for Hurricane Michael. Comments and other information received were fully evaluated by FEMA along with evaluation of social, economic, environmental, and safety considerations. This notice serves as a cumulative final notice for FEMA’s funding action located within the floodplain. FEMA has determined that the only practicable alternative is to preserve the utility facilities within the floodplain because the project only encompasses components of the facilities rather than the facilities as a whole.
Funding for the proposed project will be conditional upon compliance with all applicable federal, tribal, state, and local laws, regulations, floodplain standards, permit requirements, and conditions. This action complies with the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) requirements.
Locations of the Proposed Work:
City of Blountstown, Calhoun County, Florida.
Site 1: 30.44299, -85.04648. Site 2: 30.44502, -85.04694. Site 3: 30.44340, -85.04929. Site 4: 30.43984, -85.04045. Site 5: 30.45619, -85.04906. Site 6: 30.43340, -85.04120. Site 7: 30.45556, -85.05506. Site 8: 30.43344, -85.04140. Site 9: 30.45309, -85.05335. Site 10: 30.44777, -85.04500. Site 11: 30.43507, -85.03987. Site 12: 30.44944, -85.04972. Site 13: 30.43442, -85.03977.
Proposed Work and Purpose:
The City of Blountstown intends to repair four-way and two-way caution lights at two intersections. The city will also repair sidewalks, handrails, concrete headwalls, concrete drain inlets, and asphalt roadways at numerous locations. These damages will be restored to pre-disaster design, function, and capacity within the existing footprint.
Project Alternatives:
FEMA has determined that repairs to these utility facilities within the existing footprint are the preferred alternative. The no action alternative has been considered; this alternative is not feasible as the facilities will remain vulnerable to flood risk, including property damage and hazards to human life and safety. With the no action alternative, the surrounding properties, residents, and community may experience negative impacts. Alternate locations were not considered as relocation would require alteration to the system as a whole. Thus, it is not a practicable alternative.
Comments:
This announcement will serve as the final public notice regarding the above-described actions funded by the FEMA PA Program. Interested persons may obtain information about the specific project or a mapof the affected area by writing to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Region 4, 3003 Chamblee- Tucker Road, Atlanta, Georgia 30341, or by emailing FEMA-R4EHP@fema.dhs.gov . Comments should be sent in writing with the subject line FL-4399-PW-00601 CAT C at the above address within 15 days of the date of this notice. POSTED DATE: 06/30/2020.
Legal Notice
FINAL PUBLIC NOTICE
The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has received a subgrant application from the City of Blountstown in Calhoun County, Florida for repairs to steel corrugated culverts, concrete, and asphalt due to damages from Hurricane Michael (DR-4399-FL). Pursuant to Executive Order 11988 and 44 CFR Part 9.12, final notice is hereby given of FEMA’s intent to provide funding for projects under the Public Assistance (PA) Program.
An initial disaster-wide Public Notice was published October 30, 2018 for Hurricane Michael. Comments and other information received were fully evaluated by FEMA along with evaluation of social, economic, environmental, and safety considerations. This notice serves as a cumulative final notice for FEMA’s funding action located within the floodplain. FEMA has determined that the only practicable alternative is to preserve the utility facilities within the floodplain because the project only encompasses components of the facilities rather than the facilities as a whole.
Funding for the proposed project will be conditional upon compliance with all applicable federal, tribal, state, and local laws, regulations, floodplain standards, permit requirements, and conditions. This action complies with the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) requirements.
Locations of the Proposed Work:
City of Blountstown, Calhoun County, Florida.
Site 1: 30.45634, -85.05386. Site 2: 30.45625, -85.05432. Site 3: 30.43995, -85.05061. Site 4: 30.45494, -85.04695. Site 5: 30.45074, -85.05229. Site 6: 30.45610, -85.04857. Site 7: 30.45378, -85.04556. Site 8: 30.45544, -85.05216. Site 9: 30.42615, -85.04507. Site 10: 30.43574, -85.04507.
.
Proposed Work and Purpose:
The City of Blountstown intends to remove and replace culverts, concrete, and asphalt at multiple locations. The city will also replace unclassified fill and repair concrete headwalls at various locations. These damages will be restored to pre-disaster design, function, and capacity within the existing footprint.
Project Alternatives:
FEMA has determined that repairs to these utility facilities within the existing footprint are the preferred alternative. The no action alternative has been considered; this alternative is not feasible as the facilities will remain vulnerable to flood risk, including property damage and hazards to human life and safety. With the no action alternative, the surrounding properties, residents, and community may experience negative impacts. Alternate locations were not considered as relocation would require alteration to the system as a whole. Thus, it is not a practicable alternative.
Comments:
This announcement will serve as the final public notice regarding the above-described actions funded by the FEMA PA Program. Interested persons may obtain information about the specific project or a mapof the affected area by writing to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Region 4, 3003 Chamblee- Tucker Road, Atlanta, Georgia 30341, or by emailing FEMA-R4EHP@fema.dhs.gov . Comments should be sent in writing with the subject line FL-4399-PW-00730 CAT C at the above address within 15 days of the date of this notice. POSTED DATE: 06/30/2020.
Legal Notice
FINAL PUBLIC NOTICE
The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has received a subgrant application from the City of Blountstown in Calhoun County, Florida for repairs to a building complex, gazebo, depot building with park, animal shelter, and city owned vehicle due to damages from Hurricane Michael (DR-4399-FL). Pursuant to Executive Order 11988 and 44 CFR Part 9.12, final notice is hereby given of FEMA’s intent to provide funding for projects under the Public Assistance (PA) Program.
An initial disaster-wide Public Notice was published October 30, 2018 for Hurricane Michael. Comments and other information received were fully evaluated by FEMA along with evaluation of social, economic, environmental, and safety considerations. This notice serves as a cumulative final notice for FEMA’s funding action located within the floodplain. FEMA has determined that the only practicable alternative is to preserve the utility facilities within the floodplain because the project only encompasses components of the facilities rather than the facilities as a whole.
Funding for the proposed project will be conditional upon compliance with all applicable federal, tribal, state, and local laws, regulations, floodplain standards, permit requirements, and conditions. This action complies with the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) requirements.
Locations of the Proposed Work:
City of Blountstown, Calhoun County, Florida.
Site 1: 30.44716, -85.05105. Site 2: 30.44554, -85.04474. Site 3: 30.43147, -85.03080. Site 4: 30.44299, -85.04648.
Proposed Work and Purpose:
The City of Blountstown intends to remove and replace roll-up doors, soffit, fascia, downspouts, roofing, fence, and police antennas at multiple city maintenance departments. At the recreational facility, the city will remove and replace shingles and light fixtures. At the train depot, the city will remove and replace downspouts, roofing, light fixtures, wood ceiling, fencing, and siding. At the animal shelter, the city will remove and replace a wood awning along with the roofing. Also, the city will replace a truck camper shell on a city owned vehicle. These damages will be restored to pre-disaster design, function, and capacity within the existing footprint.
Project Alternatives:
FEMA has determined that repairs to these utility facilities within the existing footprint are the preferred alternative. The no action alternative has been considered; this alternative is not feasible as the facilities will remain vulnerable to flood risk, including property damage and hazards to human life and safety. With the no action alternative, the surrounding properties, residents, and community may experience negative impacts. Alternate locations were not considered as relocation would require alteration to the system as a whole. Thus, it is not a practicable alternative.
Comments:
This announcement will serve as the final public notice regarding the above-described actions funded by the FEMA PA Program. Interested persons may obtain information about the specific project or a mapof the affected area by writing to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Region 4, 3003 Chamblee- Tucker Road, Atlanta, Georgia 30341, or by emailing FEMA-R4EHP@fema.dhs.gov . Comments should be sent in writing with the subject line FL-4399-PW-00514 CAT E at the above address within 15 days of the date of this notice. POSTED DATE: 06/30/2020.
Legal Notice
FINAL PUBLIC NOTICE
The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has received a subgrant application from the City of Blountstown in Calhoun County, Florida for repairs to the electric system, regulators, lift stations, water tower, and water facilities due to damages from Hurricane Michael (DR-4399-FL). Pursuant to Executive Order 11988 and 44 CFR Part 9.12, final notice is hereby given of FEMA’s intent to provide funding for projects under the Public Assistance (PA) Program.
An initial disaster-wide Public Notice was published October 30, 2018 for Hurricane Michael. Comments and other information received were fully evaluated by FEMA along with evaluation of social, economic, environmental, and safety considerations. This notice serves as a cumulative final notice for FEMA’s funding action located within the floodplain. FEMA has determined that the only practicable alternative is to preserve the utility facilities within the floodplain because the project only encompasses components of the facilities rather than the facilities as a whole.
Funding for the proposed project will be conditional upon compliance with all applicable federal, tribal, state, and local laws, regulations, floodplain standards, permit requirements, and conditions. This action complies with the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) requirements.
Locations of the Proposed Work:
City of Blountstown, Calhoun County, Florida.
Site 1: 30.45386, -85.04518. Site 2: 30.40990, -85.06149. Site 3: 30.40994, -85.06148. Site 4: 30.45018, -85.06646. Site 5: 30.44462, -85.05327. Site 6: 30.43156, -85.03690. Site 7: 30.43355, -85.04872. Site 8: 30.43384, -85.04895. Site 9: 30.48755, -85.10781. Site 10: 30.44641, -85.04854. Site 11: 30.44479, -85.04525. Site 12: 30.45979, -85.04523. Site 13: 30.42815, -85.03375. Site 14: 30.43357, -85.04892. Site 15: 30.44332, -85.05594. Site 16: 30.43349, -85.04987.
Proposed Work and Purpose:
The City of Blountstown intends to remove and replace fencing and a fence gate at a water tank, remove and replace shingle roofing and roof decking at a wastewater treatment plant, and inspect and determine damages to a generator. At an electrical substation, the city will replace and repair utility poles, realign stairs, and disconnect and reconnect regulators. At a wastewater treatment plant, the city will repair roofing, framing, fascia, shingles, decking, a drip edge, soffit, and siding for three separate buildings. At a sewer treatment plant, the city will remove and replace fencing, aeration tanks, controls, and support cables for the aeration tank. The city also cleaned the digester. These damages will be restored to pre- disaster design, function, and capacity within the existing footprint.
Project Alternatives:
FEMA has determined that repairs to these utility facilities within the existing footprint are the preferred alternative. The no action alternative has been considered; this alternative is not feasible as the facilities will remain vulnerable to flood risk, including property damage and hazards to human life and safety. With the no action alternative, the surrounding properties, residents, and community may experience negative impacts. Alternate locations were not considered as relocation would require alteration to the system as a whole. Thus, it is not a practicable alternative.
Comments:
This announcement will serve as the final public notice regarding the above-described actions funded by the FEMA PA Program. Interested persons may obtain information about the specific project or a mapof the affected area by writing to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Region 4, 3003 Chamblee- Tucker Road, Atlanta, Georgia 30341, or by emailing FEMA-R4EHP@fema.dhs.gov . Comments should be sent in writing with the subject line FL-4399-PW-00693 CAT F at the above address within 15 days of the date of this notice. POSTED DATE: 06/30/2020.
Legal Notice
FINAL PUBLIC NOTICE
The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has received a subgrant application from the City of Blountstown in Calhoun County, Florida for repairs to a generator, lift station, and tap regulators due to damages from Hurricane Michael (DR-4399-FL). Pursuant to Executive Order 11988 and 44 CFR Part 9.12, final notice is hereby given of FEMA’s intent to provide funding for projects under the Public Assistance (PA) Program.
An initial disaster-wide Public Notice was published October 30, 2018 for Hurricane Michael. Comments and other information received were fully evaluated by FEMA along with evaluation of social, economic, environmental, and safety considerations. This notice serves as a cumulative final notice for FEMA’s funding action located within the floodplain. FEMA has determined that the only practicable alternative is to preserve the utility facilities within the floodplain because the project only encompasses components of the facilities rather than the facilities as a whole.
Funding for the proposed project will be conditional upon compliance with all applicable federal, tribal, state, and local laws, regulations, floodplain standards, permit requirements, and conditions. This action complies with the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) requirements.
Locations of the Proposed Work:
City of Blountstown, Calhoun County, Florida.
Site 1: 30.46459, -85.07021. Site 2: 30.46052, -85.05592. Site 3: 30.57210, -85.12616. Site 4: 30.44542, -85.05133.
.
Proposed Work and Purpose:
The City of Blountstown intends to remove and replace regulators, piping, and valves at multiple natural gas transmission and distribution facilities. At the lift station and the lift station generator, the city will remove and replace fencing, privacy slats, electrical panel with support, and fence gates. These damages will be restored to pre-disaster design, function, and capacity within the existing footprint.
Project Alternatives:
FEMA has determined that repairs to these utility facilities within the existing footprint are the preferred alternative. The no action alternative has been considered; this alternative is not feasible as the facilities will remain vulnerable to flood risk, including property damage and hazards to human life and safety. With the no action alternative, the surrounding properties, residents, and community may experience negative impacts. Alternate locations were not considered as relocation would require alteration to the system as a whole. Thus, it is not a practicable alternative.
Comments:
This announcement will serve as the final public notice regarding the above-described actions funded by the FEMA PA Program. Interested persons may obtain information about the specific project or a mapof the affected area by writing to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Region 4, 3003 Chamblee- Tucker Road, Atlanta, Georgia 30341, or by emailing FEMA-R4EHP@fema.dhs.gov . Comments should be sent in writing with the subject line FL-4399-PW-00578 CAT F at the above address within 15 days of the date of this notice. POSTED DATE: 06/30/2020.
Legal Notice
FINAL PUBLIC NOTICE
The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has received a subgrant application from the City of Blountstown in Calhoun County, Florida for repairs to Lake Hilda Dam gate valves due to damages from Hurricane Michael (DR-4399-FL). Pursuant to Executive Order 11988 and 44 CFR Part 9.12, final notice is hereby given of FEMA’s intent to provide funding for projects under the Public Assistance (PA) Program.
An initial disaster-wide Public Notice was published October 30, 2018 for Hurricane Michael. Comments and other information received were fully evaluated by FEMA along with evaluation of social, economic, environmental, and safety considerations. This notice serves as a cumulative final notice for FEMA’s funding action located within the floodplain. FEMA has determined that the only practicable alternative is to preserve the utility facilities within the floodplain because the project only encompasses components of the facilities rather than the facilities as a whole.
Funding for the proposed project will be conditional upon compliance with all applicable federal, tribal, state, and local laws, regulations, floodplain standards, permit requirements, and conditions. This action complies with the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) requirements.
Locations of the Proposed Work:
City of Blountstown, Calhoun County, Florida. Site 1: 30.44007, -85.04711.
.
Proposed Work and Purpose:
The City of Blountstown intends to remove and replace two gate valves at Lake Hilda Dam. These damages will be restored to pre-disaster design, function, and capacity within the existing footprint.
Project Alternatives:
FEMA has determined that repairs to these utility facilities within the existing footprint are the preferred alternative. The no action alternative has been considered; this alternative is not feasible as the facilities will remain vulnerable to flood risk, including property damage and hazards to human life and safety. With the no action alternative, the surrounding properties, residents, and community may experience negative impacts. Alternate locations were not considered as relocation would require alteration to the system as a whole. Thus, it is not a practicable alternative.
Comments:
This announcement will serve as the final public notice regarding the above-described actions funded by the FEMA PA Program. Interested persons may obtain information about the specific project or a mapof the affected area by writing to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Region 4, 3003 Chamblee- Tucker Road, Atlanta, Georgia 30341, or by emailing FEMA-R4EHP@fema.dhs.gov . Comments should be sent in writing with the subject line FL-4399-PW-00917 CAT D at the above address within 15 days of the date of this notice. POSTED DATE: 06/30/2020.
Legal Notice
FORECLOSURE OF LIEN SALE
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicle on July 22, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at 18329 MAIN ST., Blountstown, Fl 32424 pursuant to subsection 713.78 of Florida Statutes.
JH2SC2605NM200432
1992 HONDA
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC reserves the right to accept or refuse any or all bids.Legal Notice
FORECLOSURE OF LIEN SALE
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicle on July 21, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at 18329 MAIN ST., Blountstown, Fl 32424 pursuant to subsection 713.78 of Florida Statutes.
1FMEU17L2VLB24157
1997 FORD
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC reserves the right to accept or refuse any or all bids.Legal Notice
FORECLOSURE OF LIEN SALE
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicle on July 25, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at 18329 MAIN ST., Blountstown, Fl 32424 pursuant to subsection 713.78 of Florida Statutes.
L9NTEACT9E1008255
2014 TAOI
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC reserves the right to accept or refuse any or all bids.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE SECOND JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
IN AND FOR
LIBERTY COUNTY, FLORIDA
In Re: Estate of:
PROBATE DIVISION
SHELBY SHOEMAKE, File No: 2020-16-CP
a/k/a SHELBY G. SHOEMAKE,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
(Summary Administration)
TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS OR DEMANDS AGAINST THE ABOVE ESTATE:
You are hereby notified that an Order of Summary Administration has been entered in the Estate Shelby Shoemake, a/k/a Shelby G. Shoemake,, Deceased, File Number 2020-16-CP, by the Circuit Court for Liberty County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is c/o Kathleen Brown, Clerk of Court, Attention: Probate Division, Post Office Box 399, Bristol, Florida 32321, that the decedent’s date of death was January 2, 2019, that the total value of the estate is $ -0-; and that the names and addresses of the individuals to whom it has been assigned by such Order are:
Tony Shoemake, 20282 SW Cedar Avenue, Blountstown, FL 32424
Tammy O’Bryan, 12673 NW Freeman Road, Bristol, FL 32321
Tommy Shoemake, P. O. Box 290, Bristol, FL 32321
ALL INTERESTED PERSONS ARE NOTIFIED THAT:
All creditors of the estate of the decedent and persons having claims or demands against the estate of the decedent, other than those for whom provision for full payment was made in the Order of Summary Administration, must file their claims with this Court
WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE.
ALL CLAIMS AND DEMANDS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING ANY OTHER APPLICABLE TIME PERIOD, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this Notice is July 1, 2020.
Attorney for Persons Giving Notice: Persons Giving Notice:
FUQUA & MILTON, P.A.
By: s/ A. Clay MILTON s/ Tony Shoemake A. CLAY MILTON TONY SHOEMAKE
Florida Bar No. 013185 20282 SW Cedar Avenue
cmilton@fmc.legal Blountstown, FL 32324
H. MATTHEW FUQUA
Florida Bar No. 0451101
mfuqua@fmc.legal
4450 Lafayette Street
Post Office Box 15087
Marianna, Florida 32447
Telephone: (850) 526-2263
Legal Notice
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
IN AND FOR
CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
IN RE: ESTATE OF FILE NO.: 072020CP000016PRAXMX
BRENT OWEN MAJESKE,
DIVISION
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the Estate of Brent Owen Majeske, deceased, whose date of death was January 9, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Calhoun County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 20859 Central Avenue E., Blountstown, FL 32424. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against Decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against Decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is July 1, 2020.
Attorney for Personal Representative: Personal Representative:
Linda Muralt, Esquire Jo Mills Majeske/Personal Representative
Florida Bar No.: 0031129 c/o: Bennett Jacobs & Adams, P.A.
Bennett Jacobs & Adams, P.A. Post Office Box 3300
Post Office Box 3300 Tampa, Florida 33601
Tampa, Florida 33601 Telephone: (813) 272-1400
Facsimile: (866) 844-4703
E-mail: LMuralt@bja-law.com
Legal Notice
PI Tower Development LLC c/o LendLease Americas Inc is proposing to construct a 310-foot self-supporting lattice telecommunications tower located at State Hwy 71, Blountstown, Calhoun County, FL 32424 (30 19 23.09 N / 85 07 34.23 W). The tower is anticipated to have FAA Style E lighting. Interested persons may review the application for this project at www.fcc.gov/asr/applications and entering Antenna Structure Registration (ASR) Form 854 File Number “A1168898” and may raise environmental concerns about the project by filing a Request for Environmental Review with the Federal Communications Commission. Requests for Environmental Review must be filed within 30 days of the date that notice of the project is published on the FCC’s website. The FCC strongly encourages interested parties to file Requests for Environmental Review online at www.fcc.gov/asr/environmentalrequest. Parties wishing to submit the request by mail may do so by addressing the request to: FCC Requests for Environmental Review, Attn: Ramon Williams, 445 12th Street SW, Washington, DC 20554.
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF DISPOSAL
M & W SELF STORAGE RENTALS will dispose of contents of the following units on Friday, FRIDAY, July 18, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. (ct) if not paid in full and emptied out. There will be no auction. The unit is believed to contain household and/or personal property.
Jace Ammons, Unit 24N
Kelyn Parramore, Unit 25N
Steven Combs, Unit 2S
Blase O’Bryan, Unit 41S
Legal Notice
FINAL PUBLIC NOTICE
The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has received a subgrant application from the City of Blountstown in Calhoun County, Florida for repairs along the Greenway exercise trail, wooden exercise stations, picnic pavilions, and the M&B railroad park due to damages from Hurricane Michael (DR-4399- FL). Pursuant to Executive Order 11988 and 44 CFR Part 9.12, final notice is hereby given of FEMA’s intent to provide funding for projects under the Public Assistance (PA) Program.
An initial disaster-wide Public Notice was published October 30, 2018 for Hurricane Michael. Comments and other information received were fully evaluated by FEMA along with evaluation of social, economic, environmental, and safety considerations. This notice serves as a cumulative final notice for FEMA’s funding action located within the floodplain. FEMA has determined that the only practicable alternative is to preserve the utility facilities within the floodplain because the project only encompasses components of the facilities rather than the facilities as a whole.
Funding for the proposed project will be conditional upon compliance with all applicable federal, tribal, state, and local laws, regulations, floodplain standards, permit requirements, and conditions. This action complies with the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) requirements.
Locations of the Proposed Work:
City of Blountstown, Calhoun County, Florida.
Site 1: 30.423162, -85.033112. Site 2: 30.456373, -85.062363. Site 3: 30.450169, -85.065704. Site 4: 30.44544, -85.04426. Site 5: 30.449028, -85.054787. Site 6: 30.430344, -85.033798.
Proposed Work and Purpose:
The City of Blountstown intends to remove and replace exercise benches, exercise stations, and signs along the Greenway bike trail. The city will also replace a wooden bridge and wooden boardwalk along the bike trail. In addition, the city will reshape and restore asphalt along the bike trail. At the pavilions, the city will replace roofing, framing, fascia, and concrete. The city will also remove and replace a mesh canopy at the M&B railroad park. These damages will be restored to pre-disaster design, function, and capacity within the existing footprint.
Project Alternatives:
FEMA has determined that repairs to these utility facilities within the existing footprint are the preferred alternative. The no action alternative has been considered; this alternative is not feasible as the facilities will remain vulnerable to flood risk, including property damage and hazards to human life and safety. With the no action alternative, the surrounding properties, residents, and community may experience negative impacts. Alternate locations were not considered as relocation would require alteration to the system as a whole. Thus, it is not a practicable alternative.
Comments:
This announcement will serve as the final public notice regarding the above-described actions funded by the FEMA PA Program. Interested persons may obtain information about the specific project or a mapof the affected area by writing to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Region 4, 3003 Chamblee- Tucker Road, Atlanta, Georgia 30341, or by emailing FEMA-R4EHP@fema.dhs.gov . Comments should be sent in writing with the subject line FL-4399-PW-00712 CAT G at the above address within 15 days of the date of this notice. POSTED DATE: 06/30/2020.
Legal Notice
FINAL PUBLIC NOTICE
The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has received a subgrant application from the City of Blountstown in Calhoun County, Florida for repairs to caution lights, sidewalks with handrails, drain inlets, roadways, and guardrails due to damages from Hurricane Michael (DR-4399-FL). Pursuant to Executive Order 11988 and 44 CFR Part 9.12, final notice is hereby given of FEMA’s intent to provide funding for projects under the Public Assistance (PA) Program.
An initial disaster-wide Public Notice was published October 30, 2018 for Hurricane Michael. Comments and other information received were fully evaluated by FEMA along with evaluation of social, economic, environmental, and safety considerations. This notice serves as a cumulative final notice for FEMA’s funding action located within the floodplain. FEMA has determined that the only practicable alternative is to preserve the utility facilities within the floodplain because the project only encompasses components of the facilities rather than the facilities as a whole.
Funding for the proposed project will be conditional upon compliance with all applicable federal, tribal, state, and local laws, regulations, floodplain standards, permit requirements, and conditions. This action complies with the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) requirements.
Locations of the Proposed Work:
City of Blountstown, Calhoun County, Florida.
Site 1: 30.44299, -85.04648. Site 2: 30.44502, -85.04694. Site 3: 30.44340, -85.04929. Site 4: 30.43984, -85.04045. Site 5: 30.45619, -85.04906. Site 6: 30.43340, -85.04120. Site 7: 30.45556, -85.05506. Site 8: 30.43344, -85.04140. Site 9: 30.45309, -85.05335. Site 10: 30.44777, -85.04500. Site 11: 30.43507, -85.03987. Site 12: 30.44944, -85.04972. Site 13: 30.43442, -85.03977.
Proposed Work and Purpose:
The City of Blountstown intends to repair four-way and two-way caution lights at two intersections. The city will also repair sidewalks, handrails, concrete headwalls, concrete drain inlets, and asphalt roadways at numerous locations. These damages will be restored to pre-disaster design, function, and capacity within the existing footprint.
Project Alternatives:
FEMA has determined that repairs to these utility facilities within the existing footprint are the preferred alternative. The no action alternative has been considered; this alternative is not feasible as the facilities will remain vulnerable to flood risk, including property damage and hazards to human life and safety. With the no action alternative, the surrounding properties, residents, and community may experience negative impacts. Alternate locations were not considered as relocation would require alteration to the system as a whole. Thus, it is not a practicable alternative.
Comments:
This announcement will serve as the final public notice regarding the above-described actions funded by the FEMA PA Program. Interested persons may obtain information about the specific project or a mapof the affected area by writing to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Region 4, 3003 Chamblee- Tucker Road, Atlanta, Georgia 30341, or by emailing FEMA-R4EHP@fema.dhs.gov . Comments should be sent in writing with the subject line FL-4399-PW-00601 CAT C at the above address within 15 days of the date of this notice. POSTED DATE: 06/30/2020.
Legal Notice
FINAL PUBLIC NOTICE
The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has received a subgrant application from the City of Blountstown in Calhoun County, Florida for repairs to steel corrugated culverts, concrete, and asphalt due to damages from Hurricane Michael (DR-4399-FL). Pursuant to Executive Order 11988 and 44 CFR Part 9.12, final notice is hereby given of FEMA’s intent to provide funding for projects under the Public Assistance (PA) Program.
An initial disaster-wide Public Notice was published October 30, 2018 for Hurricane Michael. Comments and other information received were fully evaluated by FEMA along with evaluation of social, economic, environmental, and safety considerations. This notice serves as a cumulative final notice for FEMA’s funding action located within the floodplain. FEMA has determined that the only practicable alternative is to preserve the utility facilities within the floodplain because the project only encompasses components of the facilities rather than the facilities as a whole.
Funding for the proposed project will be conditional upon compliance with all applicable federal, tribal, state, and local laws, regulations, floodplain standards, permit requirements, and conditions. This action complies with the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) requirements.
Locations of the Proposed Work:
City of Blountstown, Calhoun County, Florida.
Site 1: 30.45634, -85.05386. Site 2: 30.45625, -85.05432. Site 3: 30.43995, -85.05061. Site 4: 30.45494, -85.04695. Site 5: 30.45074, -85.05229. Site 6: 30.45610, -85.04857. Site 7: 30.45378, -85.04556. Site 8: 30.45544, -85.05216. Site 9: 30.42615, -85.04507. Site 10: 30.43574, -85.04507.
.
Proposed Work and Purpose:
The City of Blountstown intends to remove and replace culverts, concrete, and asphalt at multiple locations. The city will also replace unclassified fill and repair concrete headwalls at various locations. These damages will be restored to pre-disaster design, function, and capacity within the existing footprint.
Project Alternatives:
FEMA has determined that repairs to these utility facilities within the existing footprint are the preferred alternative. The no action alternative has been considered; this alternative is not feasible as the facilities will remain vulnerable to flood risk, including property damage and hazards to human life and safety. With the no action alternative, the surrounding properties, residents, and community may experience negative impacts. Alternate locations were not considered as relocation would require alteration to the system as a whole. Thus, it is not a practicable alternative.
Comments:
This announcement will serve as the final public notice regarding the above-described actions funded by the FEMA PA Program. Interested persons may obtain information about the specific project or a mapof the affected area by writing to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Region 4, 3003 Chamblee- Tucker Road, Atlanta, Georgia 30341, or by emailing FEMA-R4EHP@fema.dhs.gov . Comments should be sent in writing with the subject line FL-4399-PW-00730 CAT C at the above address within 15 days of the date of this notice. POSTED DATE: 06/30/2020.
Legal Notice
FINAL PUBLIC NOTICE
The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has received a subgrant application from the City of Blountstown in Calhoun County, Florida for repairs to a building complex, gazebo, depot building with park, animal shelter, and city owned vehicle due to damages from Hurricane Michael (DR-4399-FL). Pursuant to Executive Order 11988 and 44 CFR Part 9.12, final notice is hereby given of FEMA’s intent to provide funding for projects under the Public Assistance (PA) Program.
An initial disaster-wide Public Notice was published October 30, 2018 for Hurricane Michael. Comments and other information received were fully evaluated by FEMA along with evaluation of social, economic, environmental, and safety considerations. This notice serves as a cumulative final notice for FEMA’s funding action located within the floodplain. FEMA has determined that the only practicable alternative is to preserve the utility facilities within the floodplain because the project only encompasses components of the facilities rather than the facilities as a whole.
Funding for the proposed project will be conditional upon compliance with all applicable federal, tribal, state, and local laws, regulations, floodplain standards, permit requirements, and conditions. This action complies with the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) requirements.
Locations of the Proposed Work:
City of Blountstown, Calhoun County, Florida.
Site 1: 30.44716, -85.05105. Site 2: 30.44554, -85.04474. Site 3: 30.43147, -85.03080. Site 4: 30.44299, -85.04648.
Proposed Work and Purpose:
The City of Blountstown intends to remove and replace roll-up doors, soffit, fascia, downspouts, roofing, fence, and police antennas at multiple city maintenance departments. At the recreational facility, the city will remove and replace shingles and light fixtures. At the train depot, the city will remove and replace downspouts, roofing, light fixtures, wood ceiling, fencing, and siding. At the animal shelter, the city will remove and replace a wood awning along with the roofing. Also, the city will replace a truck camper shell on a city owned vehicle. These damages will be restored to pre-disaster design, function, and capacity within the existing footprint.
Project Alternatives:
FEMA has determined that repairs to these utility facilities within the existing footprint are the preferred alternative. The no action alternative has been considered; this alternative is not feasible as the facilities will remain vulnerable to flood risk, including property damage and hazards to human life and safety. With the no action alternative, the surrounding properties, residents, and community may experience negative impacts. Alternate locations were not considered as relocation would require alteration to the system as a whole. Thus, it is not a practicable alternative.
Comments:
This announcement will serve as the final public notice regarding the above-described actions funded by the FEMA PA Program. Interested persons may obtain information about the specific project or a mapof the affected area by writing to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Region 4, 3003 Chamblee- Tucker Road, Atlanta, Georgia 30341, or by emailing FEMA-R4EHP@fema.dhs.gov . Comments should be sent in writing with the subject line FL-4399-PW-00514 CAT E at the above address within 15 days of the date of this notice. POSTED DATE: 06/30/2020.
Legal Notice
FINAL PUBLIC NOTICE
The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has received a subgrant application from the City of Blountstown in Calhoun County, Florida for repairs to the electric system, regulators, lift stations, water tower, and water facilities due to damages from Hurricane Michael (DR-4399-FL). Pursuant to Executive Order 11988 and 44 CFR Part 9.12, final notice is hereby given of FEMA’s intent to provide funding for projects under the Public Assistance (PA) Program.
An initial disaster-wide Public Notice was published October 30, 2018 for Hurricane Michael. Comments and other information received were fully evaluated by FEMA along with evaluation of social, economic, environmental, and safety considerations. This notice serves as a cumulative final notice for FEMA’s funding action located within the floodplain. FEMA has determined that the only practicable alternative is to preserve the utility facilities within the floodplain because the project only encompasses components of the facilities rather than the facilities as a whole.
Funding for the proposed project will be conditional upon compliance with all applicable federal, tribal, state, and local laws, regulations, floodplain standards, permit requirements, and conditions. This action complies with the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) requirements.
Locations of the Proposed Work:
City of Blountstown, Calhoun County, Florida.
Site 1: 30.45386, -85.04518. Site 2: 30.40990, -85.06149. Site 3: 30.40994, -85.06148. Site 4: 30.45018, -85.06646. Site 5: 30.44462, -85.05327. Site 6: 30.43156, -85.03690. Site 7: 30.43355, -85.04872. Site 8: 30.43384, -85.04895. Site 9: 30.48755, -85.10781. Site 10: 30.44641, -85.04854. Site 11: 30.44479, -85.04525. Site 12: 30.45979, -85.04523. Site 13: 30.42815, -85.03375. Site 14: 30.43357, -85.04892. Site 15: 30.44332, -85.05594. Site 16: 30.43349, -85.04987.
Proposed Work and Purpose:
The City of Blountstown intends to remove and replace fencing and a fence gate at a water tank, remove and replace shingle roofing and roof decking at a wastewater treatment plant, and inspect and determine damages to a generator. At an electrical substation, the city will replace and repair utility poles, realign stairs, and disconnect and reconnect regulators. At a wastewater treatment plant, the city will repair roofing, framing, fascia, shingles, decking, a drip edge, soffit, and siding for three separate buildings. At a sewer treatment plant, the city will remove and replace fencing, aeration tanks, controls, and support cables for the aeration tank. The city also cleaned the digester. These damages will be restored to pre- disaster design, function, and capacity within the existing footprint.
Project Alternatives:
FEMA has determined that repairs to these utility facilities within the existing footprint are the preferred alternative. The no action alternative has been considered; this alternative is not feasible as the facilities will remain vulnerable to flood risk, including property damage and hazards to human life and safety. With the no action alternative, the surrounding properties, residents, and community may experience negative impacts. Alternate locations were not considered as relocation would require alteration to the system as a whole. Thus, it is not a practicable alternative.
Comments:
This announcement will serve as the final public notice regarding the above-described actions funded by the FEMA PA Program. Interested persons may obtain information about the specific project or a mapof the affected area by writing to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Region 4, 3003 Chamblee- Tucker Road, Atlanta, Georgia 30341, or by emailing FEMA-R4EHP@fema.dhs.gov . Comments should be sent in writing with the subject line FL-4399-PW-00693 CAT F at the above address within 15 days of the date of this notice. POSTED DATE: 06/30/2020.
Legal Notice
FINAL PUBLIC NOTICE
The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has received a subgrant application from the City of Blountstown in Calhoun County, Florida for repairs to a generator, lift station, and tap regulators due to damages from Hurricane Michael (DR-4399-FL). Pursuant to Executive Order 11988 and 44 CFR Part 9.12, final notice is hereby given of FEMA’s intent to provide funding for projects under the Public Assistance (PA) Program.
An initial disaster-wide Public Notice was published October 30, 2018 for Hurricane Michael. Comments and other information received were fully evaluated by FEMA along with evaluation of social, economic, environmental, and safety considerations. This notice serves as a cumulative final notice for FEMA’s funding action located within the floodplain. FEMA has determined that the only practicable alternative is to preserve the utility facilities within the floodplain because the project only encompasses components of the facilities rather than the facilities as a whole.
Funding for the proposed project will be conditional upon compliance with all applicable federal, tribal, state, and local laws, regulations, floodplain standards, permit requirements, and conditions. This action complies with the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) requirements.
Locations of the Proposed Work:
City of Blountstown, Calhoun County, Florida.
Site 1: 30.46459, -85.07021. Site 2: 30.46052, -85.05592. Site 3: 30.57210, -85.12616. Site 4: 30.44542, -85.05133.
.
Proposed Work and Purpose:
The City of Blountstown intends to remove and replace regulators, piping, and valves at multiple natural gas transmission and distribution facilities. At the lift station and the lift station generator, the city will remove and replace fencing, privacy slats, electrical panel with support, and fence gates. These damages will be restored to pre-disaster design, function, and capacity within the existing footprint.
Project Alternatives:
FEMA has determined that repairs to these utility facilities within the existing footprint are the preferred alternative. The no action alternative has been considered; this alternative is not feasible as the facilities will remain vulnerable to flood risk, including property damage and hazards to human life and safety. With the no action alternative, the surrounding properties, residents, and community may experience negative impacts. Alternate locations were not considered as relocation would require alteration to the system as a whole. Thus, it is not a practicable alternative.
Comments:
This announcement will serve as the final public notice regarding the above-described actions funded by the FEMA PA Program. Interested persons may obtain information about the specific project or a mapof the affected area by writing to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Region 4, 3003 Chamblee- Tucker Road, Atlanta, Georgia 30341, or by emailing FEMA-R4EHP@fema.dhs.gov . Comments should be sent in writing with the subject line FL-4399-PW-00578 CAT F at the above address within 15 days of the date of this notice. POSTED DATE: 06/30/2020.
Legal Notice
FINAL PUBLIC NOTICE
The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has received a subgrant application from the City of Blountstown in Calhoun County, Florida for repairs to Lake Hilda Dam gate valves due to damages from Hurricane Michael (DR-4399-FL). Pursuant to Executive Order 11988 and 44 CFR Part 9.12, final notice is hereby given of FEMA’s intent to provide funding for projects under the Public Assistance (PA) Program.
An initial disaster-wide Public Notice was published October 30, 2018 for Hurricane Michael. Comments and other information received were fully evaluated by FEMA along with evaluation of social, economic, environmental, and safety considerations. This notice serves as a cumulative final notice for FEMA’s funding action located within the floodplain. FEMA has determined that the only practicable alternative is to preserve the utility facilities within the floodplain because the project only encompasses components of the facilities rather than the facilities as a whole.
Funding for the proposed project will be conditional upon compliance with all applicable federal, tribal, state, and local laws, regulations, floodplain standards, permit requirements, and conditions. This action complies with the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) requirements.
Locations of the Proposed Work:
City of Blountstown, Calhoun County, Florida. Site 1: 30.44007, -85.04711.
.
Proposed Work and Purpose:
The City of Blountstown intends to remove and replace two gate valves at Lake Hilda Dam. These damages will be restored to pre-disaster design, function, and capacity within the existing footprint.
Project Alternatives:
FEMA has determined that repairs to these utility facilities within the existing footprint are the preferred alternative. The no action alternative has been considered; this alternative is not feasible as the facilities will remain vulnerable to flood risk, including property damage and hazards to human life and safety. With the no action alternative, the surrounding properties, residents, and community may experience negative impacts. Alternate locations were not considered as relocation would require alteration to the system as a whole. Thus, it is not a practicable alternative.
Comments:
This announcement will serve as the final public notice regarding the above-described actions funded by the FEMA PA Program. Interested persons may obtain information about the specific project or a mapof the affected area by writing to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Region 4, 3003 Chamblee- Tucker Road, Atlanta, Georgia 30341, or by emailing FEMA-R4EHP@fema.dhs.gov . Comments should be sent in writing with the subject line FL-4399-PW-00917 CAT D at the above address within 15 days of the date of this notice. POSTED DATE: 06/30/2020.
Legal Notice
FORECLOSURE OF LIEN SALE
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicle on July 22, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at 18329 MAIN ST., Blountstown, Fl 32424 pursuant to subsection 713.78 of Florida Statutes.
JH2SC2605NM200432
1992 HONDA
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC reserves the right to accept or refuse any or all bids.Legal Notice
FORECLOSURE OF LIEN SALE
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicle on July 21, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at 18329 MAIN ST., Blountstown, Fl 32424 pursuant to subsection 713.78 of Florida Statutes.
1FMEU17L2VLB24157
1997 FORD
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC reserves the right to accept or refuse any or all bids.Legal Notice
FORECLOSURE OF LIEN SALE
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicle on July 25, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at 18329 MAIN ST., Blountstown, Fl 32424 pursuant to subsection 713.78 of Florida Statutes.
L9NTEACT9E1008255
2014 TAOI
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC reserves the right to accept or refuse any or all bids.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)