Mary E. Travis Stewart passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 2, 2020 in Blountstown.
Mary was born September 11, 1929 in Birmingham, Alabama to the late Albert and Pura Trull. She attended the University of Alabama before marrying Horace Travis and eventually settling down in 1956 in Blountstown. Mary was a homemaker for most of her life and later became a licensed insurance agent. She enjoyed hosting bridge club parties, sewing, creating beautiful embroidery pieces and working in her yard. Mary also enjoyed spending time in Mexico Beach.
Other than her parents, Mary was preceded in death also by her brother Albert Trull, Jr. and a daughter, Deborah Britt.
Survivors include her daughters, Terri Hebb and Mary Jo Stephens-Gainey and her husband Mike; grandsons, Jason Britt and his wife Alicia, Jeremy Hebb and his wife Sara; great-grandsons, Rafe and Austin Britt and Bridger and Sawyer Hebb and a great-granddaughter, Eileen Hebb.
Services to honor and to celebrate Mary’s life were held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, July 6, 2020 at Pine Memorial Cemetery in Blountstown.
The family would like to thank Covenant Hospice for all they do and the assistance they provide.
Adams Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.