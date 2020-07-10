Dolores Louise Robertson, 89 of Blountstown, passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at her home.
Dolores was born March 11, 1931 in Oak Park, Illinois to the late Frank and Louise Kreigl. She was a homemaker and of the Baptist faith.
Other than her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, James Russell Robertson and her son, Terry Rauschenberg.
Survivors include her son Jeff Rauschenberg and his wife Laurel of Tallahassee; two daughters, Bertha Berg and her companion Adam Richerson of Blountstown and Rosie Rauschenberg of Alford; eleven grandchildren, Kristie, Travis, Casey, and Matthew Rauschenberg, Chad Masters, Erica Posey and her husband Brian, Marcus Flanders, Jessica Flanders and her companion Danielle Folkman, Bradly Lewis and his fiancé Stevie Jackson, Robert Shaw and his wife Kayla and Siegfried Danzinger and eleven great grandchildren.
Services to celebrate and to honor Dolores’ life were held at 4:00 p.m. Friday June 19, 2020 at the Adams Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Gino Hayes officiating.
