Mr. Aubrey Chason, age 83, of Altha, FL passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at his home.
Aubrey was born on April 1, 1937 to Wilson Chason and Millie Lee (Flanders) Chason and had lived in Altha since 1960 coming from Jackson County. He was a retired Mechanic and Carpenter. Aubrey was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Mary Chason, brothers and sisters, Wilson Chason, Minnie Chason, Howard Chason, Lawrence Chason, Myrtie Vickery, Ruby O’Bryan and Frieda Harris. He is a member of the Assembly of God Faith.
Survivors include, one son, Tony Chason and wife, Janice of Cantonment, FL; sisters and brothers, Ruth Wood of Altha, FL, Doris Bates of Altha, FL, Irene Sessions of Georgia, Rachael Collins and husband, Troy of Crawfordville, FL, Juanita Mathis of Altha, FL, Jean Hilson and Larry of Headland, AL, Gerald Vickery and Susan of McDavid, FL; 2 grandchildren, Mike Chason and wife, Jaimie and Dale Chason; 9 great-grandchildren, Angelina, Michael, Alexis, Chase, Liam, Sean, Tyler, Owen and Tanner; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at 11:00 am (CDT) at Peavy Funeral Home Chapel. Interment followed in Hasty Pond Cemetery in Jackson County, FL.
All arrangements were under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL. 850-674-2266.