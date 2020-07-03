Donald Allen Seaman, age 63, of Clarksville, FL passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at his home.
Donald was born on November 20, 1956 in Catskill, NY to Donald Collier Seaman and Lillian Marion (Mattice) Seaman and had lived in Calhoun County for most of his life. He was a carpenter by trade and also a elevator technician. He was a member of the Kinard Community Holiness Church. Donald was preceded in death by his parents, Donald Collier Seaman and Lillian Marion (Mattice) Seaman, son, Josh Seaman, first wife, Kathy Seaman, sister, Mary Seaman.
Survivors include, wife Valerie Seaman of Clarksville, FL; one son James K. Seaman of Kansas; two stepsons, Shannon Johnston and wife Kelly of Auburndale, FL, Shawn Johnston and wife Danera of Auburndale, FL; two daughters, Melinda Patterson and husband Anthony of Tennessee, Lorlei Elizabeth Strickland and husband Jarret of Wewahitchka, FL; three brothers: AL Seaman and wife Camilla of New York, Ralph Seaman and wife Sandra of Blountstown, FL, Ronald Seaman and wife Agnes of Blountstown, FL; one sister, Eileen Cataldo and husband Lenny of Blountstown, FL; 16 grandchildren.
Memorial services were held Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 11:00 am (CDT) at Peavy Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Samuel Kent officiating. Memorialization will be by cremation.
All arrangements were under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL. 850-674-2266.