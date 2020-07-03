Barbara Jacobs, age 71, of Bristol, Fl. passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at her home in Bristol. Fl. surrounded by family.
Barbara was born on July 26, 1948 in Donalsonville, Georgia to Robert Webb and Nora (Kirkland) Webb Deese and had lived in Calhoun and Liberty Counties for most of her life. She worked in Administrative support for the Liberty County School Board for seven years and retired from the State of Florida with over ten years of service. Barbara enjoyed gardening, reading, puzzles and crafts but enjoyed being with her Grandchildren most of all. She was of the Protestant Faith. Barbara was preceded in death by her loving husband of 53 years, Bobby "Ronnie" Jacobs, her parents, two brothers-in-law, Peter Ostreich and Dale Travis.
Survivors include, three sons Brylan "Bobby" Jacobs and his wife Julie of Marathon, FL, Bentley "Benny" Jacobs and his wife Gracy of Bristol, FL, Brian Ray Jacobs and his wife Susana of Zionsville, IN; one daughter Bellina (Becky) Jacobs of Bristol, FL; one brother Dwayne Deese and his wife Carrie of Blountstown, FL; three sisters: Elna Ramos and her husband Walt of Tallahassee, FL, Glenda Travis and her fiance' Steve of Tallahassee, FL, Lazelle Creel and her husband Jerome of Blountstown, FL; eight grandchildren: Trey, Bo, Bailey, Brylan, Jadon, Skylar, McKenzie and Annebelle; numerous nieces and nephews that she loved as her own.
Funeral services were held Sunday, June 28,2020 at 3:00 pm EDT at Lake Mystic Baptist Church in Bristol with Reverend Kyle Peddie officiating. Interment followed in Lake Mystic Cemetery.
All arrangements were under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, Fl. 850-674-2266.