Despite budget cuts, new hospital construction still moving forward

With the state of Florida facing shortfalls near $1.5 billion in revenue resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was forced to veto nearly $1 billion from the proposed budget. The final budget going into affect Wednesday will was finalized at $93.2 billion.
While some counties fared better than others, Calhoun County suffered one major veto when $3,000,000.00 appropriated for the construction of a new hospital was axed. A $325,000.00 appropriation for a new traffic signal at the intersection of Charlie Johns Street and SR 20 was also vetoed. On a positive note, the Mossy Pond Volunteer Fire Department will receive $750,000.00 for a new building and the Kinard Volunteer Fire Department will receive $285,000.00 for a new fire engine.
The veto of the funds to help with construction of the new hospital did not dampen the spirits of Calhoun-Liberty Hospital Board member Laddie Williams. “We’re not going to let this stop us. We’re still planning for a ground breaking in late August,” Williams stated.
The City of Blountstown is advertising a zoning change amendment this week for 7.5 acres south of the SR 71 right of way located north and east of the old Billy Carr Chevrolet site. “We will advertise to rezone the remaining 7.5 acres and that should be approved August 11. We can’t proceed until the rezoning is complete,” Williams noted.
The new hospital facility currently proposed would be 40-50,000 square feet with 25 beds, the critical care maximum. “We’ll be able to provide more services,” Williams pointed out. Part of the funding ($3,000,000.00 last year) for the new hospital came from the state legislature and $10,000,000.00 came from a CDBG Block Grant - Disaster Relief fund.
Neighboring Liberty County didn’t fare as well seeing appropriations for $410,222.00 towards City of Bristol fire station renovation vetoed along with $250,000.00 for jail improvements.
The new state budget includes funding for pay raises for the state’s teachers and for state workers.