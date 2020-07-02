Couple facing burglary, grand theft and more

On June 28 Deputy Ayers with the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a residence in Blountstown in reference to possible trespassing. The residence had been broken into multiple times in the last few weeks. According to the complainant, he had purchased a security camera and placed it at property after it was broken into before. On the morning of June 28th, the complainant called the CCSO Communications Center to report that a white jeep was parked behind his residence. He then went to go over and see who was there and called 911.
Upon Deputy Ayers arrival, he made contact with the complainant who was parked in the driveway at the front of the residence and he stated that the trespassing vehicle was still behind the house. Deputy Ayers went to the back of the house and located the white jeep which was occupied by two people, Gregory Hartzell in the driver seat and Jennifer Carter in the passenger seat. He then made contact with Hartzel and Carter who told him that they were only on the property to look around because he was interested in purchasing some of the property. Hartzell stated that he had only been there approximately five to ten minutes, but the complainant stated that the camera showed the he had been there for approximately one and a half hours. At this time the complainant noticed that the door on the shed was opened and tools were left in the doorway, although he remembers shutting the door. Hartzell denied going into the house or the shed and claimed that he had only been walking around to see to see how big the property was. Deputy Ayers observed an outboard boat motor on top of the trespassing vehicle. The complainant advised that it was a motor that had been stolen from the property a few days prior. Hartzell and Carter denied stealing the boat motor and stated that it was given to them by Marco Baker. A short time later, the owner of the property arrived and stated that the property and everything on it was left to him by his father when his father passed away in 2006.
Hartzell then offered to lead myself and the victims to a residence just up the road where he believed some of the items that were missing could be. Carter drove herself and Hartzell there because Hartzell stated that he does not have a valid driver’s license. Upon arrival, Hartzell walked around for a few minutes before stating “there’s nothing here, I don’t know where it is.” At this time, both Hartzell and Carter were placed under arrest for trespassing.
While conducting an inventory search of the vehicle (which was registered to Carter) many old tools, cameras, and documents were located in the trunk and back seat. The victims were still on the scene at this time and were able to confirm that the items came from inside the shop and house at the residence where Carter and Hartzell were caught trespassing.
Documents with victim’s father’s name on them, and an old photograph were located within the vehicle. A syringe, two wooden pipes, a prescription Oxymoron for a Nexus Jackson, and a bag containing five individually packaged baggies which were suspected to be synthetic Marijuana were also located in the vehicle. The syringe was located in the front, driver side floorboard and had been slid behind a plastic panel to conceal it. The syringe tested presumptive positive for methamphetamine. The two wooden pipes were located in the glove box. The medication prescribed to a Nexus Jackson was located in the back seat of the vehicle. The bag of synthetic Marijuana was located behind a seat cover on the front passenger seat.
The owner of the property where Carter and Hartzell were staying did give Emory Godwin permission to look for the stolen items on the property. Godwin did locate two more outboard boat motors, the boat that had been taken from the victim’s property, and other miscellaneous items.
In a post miranda interview with Emory Godwin, Carter and Hartzell admitted to having both broken into the house and the shed on two sererate occasions and stated that they had sold some of the items that they had stolen.
Based on the facts listed above, Deputy Ayers finds probable cause to charge Gregory Hartzell with the following offenses: two counts of burglary of a dwelling, two counts of burglary of a structure or conveyance, grand theft over $5,000 less than $10,000, dealing in stolen property, and tow counts of trespassing not in structure or conveyance.