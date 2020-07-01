CALHOUN COUNTY
June 25
Rayburn Ronald Henderson - convicted felon registration
June 26
Jamie Brenton McCardle - vehicle theft/grand 3rd degree, narcotic equipment possession
June 27
Johnnie Mathew Kitchen II - violation of probation, aggravated battery/person uses a deadly weapon
June 28
Jennifer Carter - (2) cts. of burglary of a dwelling, (2) cts, burglary of structure conveyance unarmed without person inside, grand theft of 5000 or less more than 10K dollars, stolen property-deal in, trespassing/property not structure or convey, possession of new legend drug without prescription, possession of narcotic equipment-possess and or use, trespassing/property not structure or convey.
Geogory Paul Hartzell - (2) cts. of burglary of a dwelling, (2) cts, burglary of structure conveyance unarmed without person inside,trespassing/property not structure or convey, trespassing/property not structure or convey, grand theft of 5000 or less more than 10K dollars, stolen property-deal in, possession of new legend drug without prescription, possession of narcotic equipment-possess and or use.
Liam Darrell Lynn - battery
June 29
Taurice Juliet Edwards - (2) cts. of aggravated assault with deadly weapon wihout intent to kill
Sheriff's Log fo 07/01/20
