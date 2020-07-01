Sheriff's Log fo 07/01/20

CALHOUN COUNTY
June 25
Rayburn Ronald Henderson - convicted felon registration
June 26
Jamie Brenton McCardle - vehicle theft/grand 3rd degree, narcotic equipment possession
June 27
Johnnie Mathew Kitchen II - violation of probation, aggravated battery/person uses a deadly weapon
June 28
Jennifer Carter - (2) cts. of burglary of a dwelling, (2) cts, burglary of structure conveyance unarmed without person inside, grand theft of 5000 or less more than 10K dollars, stolen property-deal in, trespassing/property not structure or convey, possession of new legend drug without prescription, possession of narcotic equipment-possess and or use, trespassing/property not structure or convey.
Geogory Paul Hartzell - (2) cts. of burglary of a dwelling, (2) cts, burglary of structure conveyance unarmed without person inside,trespassing/property not structure or convey, trespassing/property not structure or convey, grand theft of 5000 or less more than 10K dollars, stolen property-deal in, possession of new legend drug without prescription, possession of narcotic equipment-possess and or use.
Liam Darrell Lynn - battery
June 29
Taurice Juliet Edwards - (2) cts. of aggravated assault with deadly weapon wihout intent to kill

LIBERTY COUNTY
June 21
Hannah Johnson - use under 18 avoid detection other scheduled III or IV felony, possessio of paraphernalia
June 23
John Timothy Oates - violation of probation
Taurice Juliet Edwards - trespassing structure or conveyance
John Wesley Carroll - driving while license suspended with knowledge, violation of probation
April Burke - possession of drug paraphernbalia
June 25
Dakota Robert French - violation of probation, possession of parapheralia
June 26
Benjamin Anthony Means - battery; domestic battery by strangulation, battery with prior conviction, out of county warrant

The above individuals were booked into the Calhoun or Liberty County Jail over the past week. Although they have been charged with a crime, they are considered innocent until proven guilty.
