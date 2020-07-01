Legals for 07-01-20
Posted by Administrator in Legals
Wednesday, July 1. 2020
Legal Notice
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SECOND JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
IN AND FOR LIBERTY COUNTY,
FLORIDA
In Re: Estate of:
PROBATE DIVISION
SHELBY SHOEMAKE, File No: 2020-16-CP
a/k/a SHELBY G. SHOEMAKE,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
(Summary Administration)
TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS OR DEMANDS AGAINST THE ABOVE ESTATE:
You are hereby notified that an Order of Summary Administration has been entered in the Estate Shelby Shoemake, a/k/a Shelby G. Shoemake,, Deceased, File Number 2020-16-CP, by the Circuit Court for Liberty County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is c/o Kathleen Brown, Clerk of Court, Attention: Probate Division, Post Office Box 399, Bristol, Florida 32321, that the decedent’s date of death was January 2, 2019, that the total value of the estate is $ -0-; and that the names and addresses of the individuals to whom it has been assigned by such Order are:
Tony Shoemake, 20282 SW Cedar Avenue, Blountstown, FL 32424
Tammy O’Bryan, 12673 NW Freeman Road, Bristol, FL 32321
Tommy Shoemake, P. O. Box 290, Bristol, FL 32321
ALL INTERESTED PERSONS ARE NOTIFIED THAT:
All creditors of the estate of the decedent and persons having claims or demands against the estate of the decedent, other than those for whom provision for full payment was made in the Order of Summary Administration, must file their claims with this Court
WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE.
ALL CLAIMS AND DEMANDS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING ANY OTHER APPLICABLE TIME PERIOD, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this Notice is July 1, 2020.
Attorney for Persons Giving Notice: Persons Giving Notice:
FUQUA & MILTON, P.A.
By: s/ A. Clay MILTON s/ Tony Shoemake A. CLAY MILTON TONY SHOEMAKE
Florida Bar No. 013185 20282 SW Cedar Avenue
cmilton@fmc.legal Blountstown, FL 32324
H. MATTHEW FUQUA
Florida Bar No. 0451101
mfuqua@fmc.legal
4450 Lafayette Street
Post Office Box 15087
Marianna, Florida 32447
Telephone: (850) 526-2263 Legal Notice
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
IN AND FOR
CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
IN RE: ESTATE OF FILE NO.: 072020CP000016PRAXMX
BRENT OWEN MAJESKE,
DIVISION
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the Estate of Brent Owen Majeske, deceased, whose date of death was January 9, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Calhoun County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 20859 Central Avenue E., Blountstown, FL 32424. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against Decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against Decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is __________________________, 2020.
Attorney for Personal Representative: Personal Representative:
Linda Muralt, Esquire
Jo Mills Majeske/Personal Representative
Florida Bar No.: 0031129 c/o: Bennett Jacobs & Adams, P.A.
Bennett Jacobs & Adams, P.A. Post Office Box 3300
Post Office Box 3300 Tampa, Florida 33601
Tampa, Florida 33601 Telephone: (813) 272-1400
Facsimile: (866) 844-4703
E-mail: LMuralt@bja-law.com
Legal Notice
FORECLOSURE OF LIEN SALE
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicle on July 16, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at 18329 MAIN ST., Blountstown, Fl 32424 pursuant to subsection 713.78 of Florida Statutes.
1G6KD54Y7U234427
20 CADILLAC
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC reserves the right to accept or refuse any or all bids.
Legal Notice
FORECLOSURE OF LIEN SALE
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicle on July 15, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at 18329 MAIN ST., Blountstown, Fl 32424 pursuant to subsection 713.78 of Florida Statutes.
1N4BA41E27C841971
2007 NISSAN
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC reserves the right to accept or refuse any or all bids.
Legal Notice
FORECLOSURE OF LIEN SALE
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicle on July 15, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at 18329 MAIN ST., Blountstown, Fl 32424 pursuant to subsection 713.78 of Florida Statutes.
1ZVBP8CF9C5236265
2012 FORD
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC reserves the right to accept or refuse any or all bids.
Legal Notice
FORECLOSURE OF LIEN SALE
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicle on July 16, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at 18329 MAIN ST., Blountstown, Fl 32424 pursuant to subsection 713.78 of Florida Statutes.
2GNALFEK0D6217108
2013 CHEVROLET
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC reserves the right to accept or refuse any or all bids.
Legal Notice
FORECLOSURE OF LIEN SALE
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicle on July 23, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at 18329 MAIN ST., Blountstown, Fl 32424 pursuant to subsection 713.78 of Florida Statutes.
1GCGSCEN1L1108947
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC reserves the right to accept or refuse any or all bids.
Legal Notice
BID NOTICE
STATE HOUSING INITIATIVES
PROGRAM (S.H.I.P.)
The Calhoun Board of County Commissioners will be accepting sealed bids for Rehabilitation on behalf of its State Housing Initiatives Program (S.H.I.P.). Bids will be received until 12:00 p.m. (C.S.T.) on Tuesday July 21, 2020 at the Calhoun County Clerk’s Office, Calhoun County Courthouse, 20859 Central Avenue East, Room 130, Blountstown, Florida 32424 and will be opened and read aloud on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at 5:00 p.m. (C.S.T.) Bids must be in a sealed envelope marked for (S.H.I.P.), identified by the name of the firm and the date of the bid opening and must have attached all license and insurance documentation.
A mandatory pre-bid conference (walk thru) will be held for all jobs on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. (C.S.T.) in the Calhoun County Office Room G-40, located in the basement of the Courthouse. Bid sheets and specifications will be available at this meeting. It is the responsibility of the Contractor to purchase all permits deemed necessary. The insurance must be in force at the time of the bid opening. As an alternative to providing workman’s compensation insurance, the prospective bidder shall provide proof of worker’s compensation exemption. Any person claiming to be exempt shall be subject to an on-the-job inspection for proof of exemption and license of all workers on job site. Certificate of Liability Insurance must have Calhoun County listed on it. Contractors must provide a current W9. Contractors shall be pre-qualified with all license/insurance requirements before pre-bid conference (walk thru).
Minority contractors are encouraged to participate. Calhoun County is an equal opportunity jurisdiction. The Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive any informality. The signing of the contract is contingent upon the approval of and/or release of funds by the Florida Housing Finance Agency.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SECOND JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
IN AND FOR LIBERTY COUNTY,
FLORIDA
In Re: Estate of:
PROBATE DIVISION
SHELBY SHOEMAKE, File No: 2020-16-CP
a/k/a SHELBY G. SHOEMAKE,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
(Summary Administration)
TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS OR DEMANDS AGAINST THE ABOVE ESTATE:
You are hereby notified that an Order of Summary Administration has been entered in the Estate Shelby Shoemake, a/k/a Shelby G. Shoemake,, Deceased, File Number 2020-16-CP, by the Circuit Court for Liberty County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is c/o Kathleen Brown, Clerk of Court, Attention: Probate Division, Post Office Box 399, Bristol, Florida 32321, that the decedent’s date of death was January 2, 2019, that the total value of the estate is $ -0-; and that the names and addresses of the individuals to whom it has been assigned by such Order are:
Tony Shoemake, 20282 SW Cedar Avenue, Blountstown, FL 32424
Tammy O’Bryan, 12673 NW Freeman Road, Bristol, FL 32321
Tommy Shoemake, P. O. Box 290, Bristol, FL 32321
ALL INTERESTED PERSONS ARE NOTIFIED THAT:
All creditors of the estate of the decedent and persons having claims or demands against the estate of the decedent, other than those for whom provision for full payment was made in the Order of Summary Administration, must file their claims with this Court
WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE.
ALL CLAIMS AND DEMANDS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING ANY OTHER APPLICABLE TIME PERIOD, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this Notice is July 1, 2020.
Attorney for Persons Giving Notice: Persons Giving Notice:
FUQUA & MILTON, P.A.
By: s/ A. Clay MILTON s/ Tony Shoemake A. CLAY MILTON TONY SHOEMAKE
Florida Bar No. 013185 20282 SW Cedar Avenue
cmilton@fmc.legal Blountstown, FL 32324
H. MATTHEW FUQUA
Florida Bar No. 0451101
mfuqua@fmc.legal
4450 Lafayette Street
Post Office Box 15087
Marianna, Florida 32447
Telephone: (850) 526-2263 Legal Notice
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
IN AND FOR
CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
IN RE: ESTATE OF FILE NO.: 072020CP000016PRAXMX
BRENT OWEN MAJESKE,
DIVISION
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the Estate of Brent Owen Majeske, deceased, whose date of death was January 9, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Calhoun County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 20859 Central Avenue E., Blountstown, FL 32424. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against Decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against Decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is __________________________, 2020.
Attorney for Personal Representative: Personal Representative:
Linda Muralt, Esquire
Jo Mills Majeske/Personal Representative
Florida Bar No.: 0031129 c/o: Bennett Jacobs & Adams, P.A.
Bennett Jacobs & Adams, P.A. Post Office Box 3300
Post Office Box 3300 Tampa, Florida 33601
Tampa, Florida 33601 Telephone: (813) 272-1400
Facsimile: (866) 844-4703
E-mail: LMuralt@bja-law.com
Legal Notice
FORECLOSURE OF LIEN SALE
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicle on July 16, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at 18329 MAIN ST., Blountstown, Fl 32424 pursuant to subsection 713.78 of Florida Statutes.
1G6KD54Y7U234427
20 CADILLAC
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC reserves the right to accept or refuse any or all bids.
Legal Notice
FORECLOSURE OF LIEN SALE
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicle on July 15, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at 18329 MAIN ST., Blountstown, Fl 32424 pursuant to subsection 713.78 of Florida Statutes.
1N4BA41E27C841971
2007 NISSAN
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC reserves the right to accept or refuse any or all bids.
Legal Notice
FORECLOSURE OF LIEN SALE
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicle on July 15, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at 18329 MAIN ST., Blountstown, Fl 32424 pursuant to subsection 713.78 of Florida Statutes.
1ZVBP8CF9C5236265
2012 FORD
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC reserves the right to accept or refuse any or all bids.
Legal Notice
FORECLOSURE OF LIEN SALE
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicle on July 16, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at 18329 MAIN ST., Blountstown, Fl 32424 pursuant to subsection 713.78 of Florida Statutes.
2GNALFEK0D6217108
2013 CHEVROLET
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC reserves the right to accept or refuse any or all bids.
Legal Notice
FORECLOSURE OF LIEN SALE
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicle on July 23, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at 18329 MAIN ST., Blountstown, Fl 32424 pursuant to subsection 713.78 of Florida Statutes.
1GCGSCEN1L1108947
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC reserves the right to accept or refuse any or all bids.
Legal Notice
BID NOTICE
STATE HOUSING INITIATIVES
PROGRAM (S.H.I.P.)
The Calhoun Board of County Commissioners will be accepting sealed bids for Rehabilitation on behalf of its State Housing Initiatives Program (S.H.I.P.). Bids will be received until 12:00 p.m. (C.S.T.) on Tuesday July 21, 2020 at the Calhoun County Clerk’s Office, Calhoun County Courthouse, 20859 Central Avenue East, Room 130, Blountstown, Florida 32424 and will be opened and read aloud on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at 5:00 p.m. (C.S.T.) Bids must be in a sealed envelope marked for (S.H.I.P.), identified by the name of the firm and the date of the bid opening and must have attached all license and insurance documentation.
A mandatory pre-bid conference (walk thru) will be held for all jobs on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. (C.S.T.) in the Calhoun County Office Room G-40, located in the basement of the Courthouse. Bid sheets and specifications will be available at this meeting. It is the responsibility of the Contractor to purchase all permits deemed necessary. The insurance must be in force at the time of the bid opening. As an alternative to providing workman’s compensation insurance, the prospective bidder shall provide proof of worker’s compensation exemption. Any person claiming to be exempt shall be subject to an on-the-job inspection for proof of exemption and license of all workers on job site. Certificate of Liability Insurance must have Calhoun County listed on it. Contractors must provide a current W9. Contractors shall be pre-qualified with all license/insurance requirements before pre-bid conference (walk thru).
Minority contractors are encouraged to participate. Calhoun County is an equal opportunity jurisdiction. The Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive any informality. The signing of the contract is contingent upon the approval of and/or release of funds by the Florida Housing Finance Agency.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)