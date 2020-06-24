Sixth death reported; six new cases locally

Tuesday, June 23
Blountstown, Fla.—The Department of Health in Calhoun County (DOH-Calhoun) is informing the public that COVID-19 cases have increased over the past two weeks. Community spread has contributed to this surge. As of June 23rd, 71 cases of COVID-19 have been reported. Six new cases have been reported since June 19th, that are not linked to the previously reported long-term care facility outbreak.
DOH-Calhoun is conducting contact tracing and working on identifying and notifying individuals who will need to self-monitor for symptoms for a 14-day period. Contact investigations are a critical way for staff epidemiologists to track and prevent the spread of disease.
DOH-Calhoun is focused on containing the spread of the virus. We are currently distributing 22,000 cloth masks to residents. In addition, DOH-Calhoun is testing at least 2% of Calhoun County's population monthly to identify any new cases of COVID-19.
The Florida Department of Health issued an additional Public Health Advisory on June 22nd in response to COVID-19, providing recommendations to protect Floridians and visitors from this virus by wearing a mask and practicing social distancing. This advisory is in addition to steps that the Department has taken to increase mitigation measures, including the purchase of 20 million cloth masks, which are actively being distributed statewide.
Businesses are encouraged to adhere to the guidance put forth in the Governor's Executive Order 20-139, Phase 2 Reopening Plan. The following points are included in the Executive Order.
• All persons in Florida are encouraged to continue to social distance when possible and to wear cloth face coverings when in public.