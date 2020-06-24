Legals for 06-24-20
Wednesday, June 24. 2020
Legal Notice
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
14TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
IN AND FOR CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA
IN RE: ESTATE OF PROBATE DIVISION
ROBERT YOUNG File No. 20000018PRAXMX
a/k/a BOBBY YOUNG,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of ROBERT YOUNG a/k/a BOBBY YOUNG, Deceased, whose date of death was May 21, 2018, is pending in the Circuit Court for CALHOUN County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is CALHOUN Courthouse, 20859 Central Ave East Room 130 Blountstown, FL 32424, The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is June 17, 2020.
Attorney for Personal Representative:
Scott R. Bugay, Esquire
Florida Bar No. 5207
Citicentre, Suite P600
290 NW 1618TH Street
Miami FL 33169
Telephone: (305) 956-9040
Fax: (305) 945-2905
Primary Email: Scott@srblawyers.com
Secondary Email:Angelica@srblawyers.com
CARLA JONES,
Personal Representative
Legal Notice
Calhoun County, Florida
Request for Proposals for
Grant Application and Administration Services CDBG-DR Hurricane Michael
Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners, Florida, hereby requests proposals from qualified individuals or firms to provide Application and Administration Services for a State of Florida CDBG-DR Hurricane Michael Funding.
Proposal requirements for CDBG Application and Administration services and a complete description of the project may be requested by contacting the Chelsea Ranew, Contracts and Grants Coordinatorhttps://calhouncountygov.com/bocc-meetings/
Six (6) copies of sealed proposals marked “Sealed Proposals for Grant Application and Administration Services for CDBG-DR Hurricane Michael” must be received by 2:00 PM, CT on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at the Calhoun County Clerk’s Office, Attn: Chelsea Ranew, Grants Coordinator, at 20859 Central Avenue East, Blountstown, FL 32424.
Calhoun County is an Equal Employer/Handicap Accessible/Fair Housing Jurisdiction
Legal Notice
Request for Proposals
GC2018092545-007001-6582
CALHOUN COUNTY HISTORIC
COURTHOUSE WINDOW REPAIRS
Project Summary: Scope includes labor, tools, equipment, PPE, materials, supervision, and insurance necessary to complete the work described in general below. All scope-of-work shall be completed in accordance to manufacture specifications, building codes and applicable industry standards. Work is to begin no later than 2 weeks from contract award notification. Work is to be completed within 30 days of start to project. Number of days does not include weather delays. All weather delays shall be communicated with SynergyNDS. Any concerns with timeline is to be discussed with onsite project manager and an email is to be sent to hurricanemichael@synergynds.com or cranew@calhouncountygov.com for contract documentation.
Window Repairs
The Scope of Work in this RFP includes repairing all damaged windows at the Calhoun County Old Courthouse as specified by the architect and approved by the Florida Division of Historical Resources. Scope of work includes:
• Replace transom window
• Reglaze windows
All work must be performed in accordance with the construction documents and specifications included in the attached Historic Calhoun County Courthouse Repairs 100% Submittal Specifications and Historic Calhoun County Courthouse Repairs 100% Submittal Drawings.
Contractor is responsible for performing a site visit with the County’s Project Manager and field verifying scopes of work, measurements, dimensions and quantities of repairs included in this Construction Documents prior to bid submittal.
SUBMITTAL INSTRUCTIONS:
□ Bids shall be received no later than Tuesday, July 21, 2020 by 2:00 PM (CST) at the Calhoun County Clerk’s Office located at 20859 Central Avenue East, Room 130, Blountstown, FL 32424
□ Please clearly label package as “BID FOR CALHOUN COUNTY HISTORIC COURTHOUSE CARPET REPLACEMENT”
□ Contractor is required to identify and validate all necessary task items, measurements/dimensions &/or other applicable conditions in support of described scope-of-work. Contractor’s Bid is to account for all work to be performed in accordance to trade standards and as required by Ordinance & Law (whether or not a 3rd Party Professional has provided additional comment/support material).
□ Bids received after above deadline or that are not submitted in accordance to Submittal Instructions may be rejected without further explanation or contractor notification.
□ The Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners reserves the right to modify this RFP at any time during the bid process. Timely notice to all bidders will be given.
RETURN BID TO:
Calhoun County Clerk’s Office
20859 Central Avenue East, Room 130
Blountstown, FL 32424
Legal Notice
FORECLOSURE OF LIEN SALE
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicle on July 12, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at 18329 MAIN ST., Blountstown, Fl 32424 pursuant to subsection 713.78 of Florida Statutes.
JA4MW31R01J008488
2001 MITSUBISHI
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC reserves the right to accept or refuse any or all bids.
Legal Notice
FORECLOSURE OF LIEN SALE
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicle on July 7, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at 18329 MAIN ST., Blountstown, Fl 32424 pursuant to subsection 713.78 of Florida Statutes.
1GNDX03EX3D273181
2003 CHEVROLET
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC reserves the right to accept or refuse any or all bids.
Legal Notice
FORECLOSURE OF LIEN SALE
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicle on July 7, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at 18329 MAIN ST., Blountstown, Fl 32424 pursuant to subsection 713.78 of Florida Statutes.
1D4HD58D04F149266
2004 DODGE
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC reserves the right to accept or refuse any or all bids.
Legal Notice
FORECLOSURE OF LIEN SALE
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicle on July 7, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at 18329 MAIN ST., Blountstown, Fl 32424 pursuant to subsection 713.78 of Florida Statutes.
4A3AK34T06E030130
2006 MITSUBISHI
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC reserves the right to accept or refuse any or all bids.
Legal Notice
FORECLOSURE OF LIEN SALE
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicle on July 8, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at 18329 MAIN ST., Blountstown, Fl 32424 pursuant to subsection 713.78 of Florida Statutes.
4X4TRLW23HD411680
2017 ROCKWOOD
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC reserves the right to accept or refuse any or all bids.
Legal Notice
INVITATION TO BID
Sealed bids will be received by the Calhoun County School Board until 12:00 P.M., CDT, July 14, 2020, for the purchase of the following:
LP Gas for use in lunchrooms and schools of Calhoun County.
Bids will be opened publicly and read aloud at 2:00 P.M. on the same date.
Any additional information or bid forms required may be obtained at the Office of the School Superintendent, 20859 Central Ave. E., Rm. G-20, Blountstown, Florida. Bid forms must be used by each bidder submitting a bid. Otherwise bids will not be considered.
Any bid submitted after the specified hour and date will not be opened or considered. The Board accepts no responsibility for mailed proposals that arrive at the Superintendent’s Office after the above stated time, even though the envelope may reflect a postmark prior to the above date.
The Board reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids. The decision of the Board will be final. No bid may be withdrawn by any bidder for a period of thirty (30) days after bids are opened.
Danny Ryals, Chairman
Calhoun County School Board
ATTEST:
Darryl Taylor, Jr., Superintendent
Calhoun County Schools
Legal Notice
PUBLIC NOTICE: Cellco Partnership and its controlled affiliates doing business as Verizon Wireless (Verizon Wireless) proposes to build a 300-foot Self-Support Communications Tower. Anticipated lighting application is medium intensity dual red/white strobes. The Site location is near the intersection of SR 69 NE and Co Rd 286, Grand Ridge, Calhoun County, FL, 32442, Lat: 30-35-2.67, Long: -85-1-17.56. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Antenna Structure Registration (ASR, Form 854) filing number is A1166262.
ENVIRONMENTAL EFFECTS – Interested persons may review the application (www.fcc.gov/asr/applications) by entering the filing number. Environmental concerns may be raised by filing a Request for Environmental Review (www.fcc.gov/asr/environmentalrequest) and online filings are strongly encouraged. The mailing address to file a paper copy is: FCC Requests for Environmental Review, Attn: Ramon Williams, 445 12th Street SW, Washington, DC 20554. HISTORIC PROPERTIES EFFECTS – Public comments regarding potential effects on historic properties may be submitted within 30 days from the date of this publication to: Trileaf Corp, Bennett Thomas, b.thomas2@trileaf.com, 1051 Winderley Place, Suite 201, Maitland, FL 32751, 407-660-7840.
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of County Commissioners in and for Calhoun County, Florida, will consider a proposed Ordinance to be titled as follows:
AN ORDINANCE OF CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA; PROVIDING PROCEDURES FOR APPROVAL OF TEMPORARY CONDITIONAL USES; providing definitions; providing for notice, providing for requirements of findings; providing for approval process; providing for denial process; providing for status of recommendation by planning commission; providing for consideration by Board of County Commissioners; providing for expiration of conditional use permit; providing for conflict repealer; PROVIDING FOR TITLE; PROVIDING FOR SEVERABILITY; AND PROVIDING FOR AN EFFECTIVE DATE.
The passage of the proposed Ordinance will be considered by the Board of County Commissioners, at their regular meeting at 2:00 P. M., C.S.T., on Tuesday, the 7th day of July, 2020, at the County Commission Boardroom, in the Courthouse Annex, Blountstown, Florida.
A copy of the proposed Ordinance can be inspected by the public at the County Commissioners’ Office in the Calhoun County Courthouse.
All interested parties may appear at the meeting and be heard with respect to the proposed Ordinance.
WITNESS my Hand and Official Seal, this the 17th day of June, 2020.
/s/ Carla Hand CARLA HAND, Clerk
