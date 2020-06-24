Mr. James "Hubert" Maloy, age 88, of Altha, Florida passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020 in Sarasota, Florida.
Hubert was born on March 9, 1932 in Jackson County, Florida to Clarence Jefferson Maloy and Eva (Glisson) Maloy and had lived in Altha for most of his life. He was a retired Dredge Boat Captain, Leverman, Dump Foreman and during his career oversaw all operations of the Dredge. Hubert truly loved the outdoors, fishing and hunting, raising horses and cows, growing watermelons and reading Western Books. He was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years Imogene Maloy and two sons, Clarence and George Maloy. He was of the Holiness Faith.
Survivors include: 2 sons, James Hubert Maloy, Jr. of Altha, FL and Adam Maloy and wife, Sheena of Altha, FL; 5 daughters, Sherry Barton and husband, Ralph of Altha, FL, Charlotte Hanna and husband, Carrol of Altha, FL, Marlene Stewart of Altha, FL, Carol Kent and husband, Randall of Blountstown, FL, Dolores Brogdon and husband, Daryl of Altha, FL; 1 Sister, Ada Virginia Taylor of Georgia; 13 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and 6 great-great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 10:00 am (CDT) Peavy Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Dwayne Tolbert officiating. Interment will follow in Sunny Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday, June 24, 2020 from 6:00 pm (CDT) until 8:00 pm (CDT) at Peavy Funeral Home Chapel. All arrangements are under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL.