Jimmie Clyde Rawls Thorpe Parrish went home to be with her Lord, Jesus Christ, on Thursday, June 18, 2020.
She was born June 15, 1916 in Colquitt, GA and moved to Hosford in Liberty Co., FL in 1940. She loved the Lord and was grateful that He gave her a heart for her children who were the joy of her life. To her, family was a sweet enduring blessing – a gift from God. She loved the old hymns, gospel singing, her church, traveling, and surely and dearly all of her family. A single mother with limited education, she worked hard in those jobs available to her to care for her children: mill laborer, waitress, machine operator at Joe Budd Cigar factory. Through her senior years, until the age of 92, she also worked as a Senior Program Aide to assist in homes of the elderly and disabled, served at the Hosford and Bristol Senior Centers, and as a Hosford Elementary School aide.
She is survived by her son, James E. Thorpe (wife Sara); her daughter, Mable Revell; and four grandchildren: Kimberly Mitchell; Wally Revell, Janet Payne (John), Stephanie Beck (Matthew); Grand Daughter-in-Law, Eva Thorpe, and four great-grandchildren: Andrew (Fatima); Monica; Winter (Luis); Michael Lee; and nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Annie Lee Dean Rawls Gowan; husband, Coley “Shorty” Parrish; brothers John C. Rawls; Clarence “Pete” Gowan; sister, Jewel Dykes; grandson, Michael Thorpe; Son-in-Law, Garard Revell.
The Family will receive visitors at Corinth Baptist Church from 12:00 Noon – 1:00, Saturday, June 27, 2020. Immediately following visitation at 1:00 PM a service in celebration of her life and home-going will be held at Corinth Baptist Church where she was a long-time member. Interment will be held at Hosford Cemetery immediately following the services.
In lieu of flowers, Memorial Donations may be made to Covenant Care (Hospice). 5041 N. 12th Avenue, Pensacola, FL 32504; The Gideons International, Capital City North Camp, PO Box 1245, Tallahassee, 32302; or Corinth Baptist Church, Hosford, FL 32334.
Adams Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be made at adamsfh.com. 850-674-5449.