Barbara Ann Strickland Hansford, 76, of the Alliance Community passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020, following a short illness.
Barbara was born on August 21, 1943, the oldest daughter to the late Jack and Lela Strickland. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Ray, her son Russ, and her sister Jean Williford.
Barbara was an honor graduate of Altha Public School. She received her Bachelors in Social Science from Florida State University and a Masters in Special Education from the University of West Florida. Barbara spent her career working for the State of Florida with adults with intellectual disabilities before working for the Department of Vocational Rehabilitation in Marianna. She retired from the State of Florida as a supervisor at the Panama City Voc Rehab office. Barbara was organized to a “tee” and loved the beach, reading, cross stitching, playing Scrabble, completing crossword puzzles, and loved the Florida State Seminoles.
Survivors include two sons, Allen Hansford and Rick Hansford, both of the Alliance Community; six grandchildren: Britney Hansford, Rusty Hansford, Carryann Hall, Nick Hansford, Christopher Hansford, and Marian Yaney; great-grandchildren: Cameron Hansford, Kaylee and Brantley Seal, Preston Stinson, Jaelynn Beauchamp, Carter Yaney, and another great-grandchild on the way. She is also survived by a sister, Judy Brogdon and husband, Andy, of Altha; two special first cousins, Betty Levario of Newton, Alabama, Leonard Perry and wife, Roxie of Campbell, Texas, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Funeral services were held Monday, June 22, 2020 at 10:00 am (CDT) at the chapel in Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown with Pastor Dustin Malphurs officiating. Interment followed at Mt. Olive Cemetery near Altha. Contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.
All arrangements were under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL. 850-674-2266/