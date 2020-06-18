Fifth death reported in Calhoun County

An 85-year-old woman who was diagnosed with COVID-19 on May 21st has passed away. This is the fifth person to die in Calhoun County diagnosed with COVID-19.
We are expressing our sincere condolences to her family. The Florida Department of Health in Calhoun County will continue to work with our community partners to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
As of Friday, June 12th, a total of 684 tests have been processed for Calhoun County from private and public labs with 617 negative results; a 9.5% positive rate.
Sunday, June 14th - The Florida Department of Health in Calhoun County (DOH-Calhoun) confirmed an additional case of COVID-19. The person ill with the virus is a 23-year-old female of Blountstown. This brings Calhoun County’s total cases to 65; 91% of cases in Calhoun County are associated with a long-term care or correctional facility outbreak.
DOH-Calhoun is continuing to work closely with patients, close contacts, and health care providers to isolate and monitor persons who may have been exposed to COVID-19. The COVID-19 case number is expected to change daily due to the return of results from ongoing testing. Healthcare providers in Calhoun County, Florida are collaborating to make testing available to the public.
There are currently two long-term care facilities in Calhoun County that has positive cases of COVID-19. The facilities are Blountstown Health and Rehabilitation Center and River Valley Rehabilitation Center. The Florida Department of Health publishes the list at FloridaHealthCOVID19.gov.
The Florida Department of Corrections provides information related to COVID-19 case data on their website. You may review the most current information at http://www.dc.state.fl.us/comm/covid-19.html
The list of long-term care facilities in Florida associated with COVID-19 cases now includes active cases in each facility to provide real-time data. It is important to note, case data contained within the other publicly available information is separate from the data contained in the daily report. The information in the daily report is derived directly from Merlin (State Surveillance System), whereas the information in the long-term care facility list is derived from the Agency for Health Care Administration’s Emergency Status System.
current available information reported by each facility’s staff to the Department via the Agency for Health Care Administration’s Emergency Status System. The data is not cumulative but reflects the information available for current residents and staff with cases as of the reported date. Data in the Long-Term Care Facility List report is provisional and subject to change.
The COVID-19 Dashboard is updated once per day https://experience.arcgis.com/experience/96dd742462124fa0b38ddedb9b25e429/
(Dashboard now breaks down cases by zip code. See data on the bottom center frame)