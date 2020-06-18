Hwy. 20 crash kills two; three injured

Two vehicles collided on Hwy. 20 West of Clarksville between NW Melvin New Grade Road and CR 1 at approximately 3:30 a.m. Saturday morning.
Two adults, not yet identified, were killed in the westbound Dodge Caravan rental car with New Jersey plates.
Three members of a Panama City family driving a pickup pulling a dump trailer were heading east. The two adults and their 11 year old daughter were transfered to Bay Medical with non life threatening injuries.
Tim Dillard with the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department provided the information. The accident is still under investigation.