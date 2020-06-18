Bryson Horne signs with Atlanta Braves

Blountstown Tiger baseball standout Bryson Horne has signed with the Atlanta Braves as an undrafted free agent. His father, Emory Horne is the Head Baseball Coach for Blountstown.
Horne was named 1st Team All Valley League last summer after hitting .330 with 27 R, 5 2B, 2 3B, 5 HR, and 24 RBI.
After two standout years at Georgia Highlands College, Horne transferred to DII Columbus State and was having a monster spring before the Covid-19 shutdown. In only 80 AB’s, he was hitting .425 with 20 R, 6 2B, 6 HR and 28 RBI’s.
Congratulations Bryson!!