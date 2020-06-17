Sheriff's Log for 06/17/20

CALHOUN COUNTY
June 11
Lisa Ann Vaughn - probation violation
June 13
Cassie Janel Taylor - criminal registration
June 15
Jasmine Davis - traffic offense/refuse to submit to DUI test


LIBERTY COUNTY
June 7
Danielle Nicole Gray - hold for Gulf County
Donielle Paige Sellers - hold for Calhoun County
June 8
Robert Jones - battery with prior conviction
June 10
Lisa Ann Vaughn - out of county warrant
Amber Aguilar - possession of controlled substance with intent to sell/deliver
June 11
Gordon Lain Mccammon - out of county warrant
Anthony Scott Reddick - driving license suspended, 3rd or subsuquent offense; possession of drug paraphernalia
June 12
Jessica Ann Williams - violation of probation
Lisa Ann Vaughn - violation of probation
Brandy Elizabeth Mills - trespassing structure or conveyance with violence; battery on law enforcement officer

The above individuals were booked into the Calhoun or Liberty County Jail over the past week. Although they have been charged with a crime, they are considered innocent until proven guilty.
