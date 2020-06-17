Legals for 06-17-20
Wednesday, June 17. 2020
Legal Notice
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
CALHOUN COUNTY,
FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION IN RE: GUARDIANSHIP OF
SANDRA L. DAVIS
File No.: 2016 GA 92
Division: Probate
NOTICE OF FILING FINAL REPORT AND ACCOUNTING
AND PETITION FOR DISCHARGE
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that a Final Report and Accounting and a Petition for Discharge have been filed in this court by Judy Davis, as guardian of the property of the above-referenced Ward in order to transfer jurisdiction over said Ward to a foreign jurisdiction. You are required to file with the clerk within 30 days from the date of first publication of this notice any objections to the Final Report and Accounting and Petition for Discharge. Any objection must be in writing and must state with particularity each item to which the objection is directed and the grounds on which the objection is based. The objection is abandoned unless a notice of hearing is served on the guardian and other interested persons within 90 days after the objection is filed.
Clayton Ford Knowles, Esquire
Attorney for Guardian
Florida Bar Number: 0096670
Pittman Law Group, P.L.
1028 East Park Avenue
TALLAHASSEE, FL 32301
Telephone: (850) 216-1006
Secondary E-Mail: jasmyne@pittman-law.com
Legal Notice
Invitation to Bid
Pursuant to the regulations found at 2 Code of Federal Regulations (CFR), Part 200 et seq, in addition to the statutory authority requirements, and programmatic guidance governing the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Disaster Recovery Programs, the Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners invites qualified firms to submit a bid for the Hurricane Michael restoration/repair of the Kinard Community Center Main Building Phase Two at 25416 SR 73 South, Kinard, Florida 32449.
Bids Due: Deliver sealed bids to the Calhoun County Clerk’s Office on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at 1 PM CDT at the Calhoun County Courthouse, 20859 Central Avenue, Room 130, Blountstown, Florida 32424. Bids after this date and time will not be accepted. Bids will be opened and read aloud at the Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners Regular Board meeting on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at 2:00 PM CDT.
Bid Package:
Hurricane Michael Restoration/Repair of the Kinard Community Center Main Building Phase Two
Bid Documents:
Bid Documents are available by emailing cranew@calhouncountygov.com or calling 850-674-8075. All submitted bids must include copies of Insurance and all relevant Licenses, detailed Experience, Labor and Equipment Capabilities and Financial Capacity to complete the work.
Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners reserves the right to reject any and all bids received and to waive any and all minor irregularities or informalities in any bid.
Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners encourages Minority Business Enterprises to respond to this Bid Invitation.
Legal Notice
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
14TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
IN AND FOR CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA
IN RE: ESTATE OF
ROBERT YOUNG a/k/a BOBBY YOUNG,
File No. 20000018PRAXMX
DIVISION PROBATE
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of ROBERT YOUNG a/k/a BOBBY YOUNG, Deceased, whose date of death was May 21, 2018, is pending in the Circuit Court for CALHOUN County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is CALHOUN Courthouse, 20859 Central Ave East Room 130 Blountstown, FL 32424, The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is June 17, 2020.
Attorney for Personal Representative:
Scott R. Bugay, Esquire
Florida Bar No. 5207
Citicentre, Suite P600
290 NW 165TH Street
Miami FL 33169
Telephone: (305) 956-9040
Fax: (305) 945-2905
Primary Email: Scott@srblawyers.com
Secondary Email:Angelica@srblawyers.com
CARLA JONES,
Personal Representative
Legal Notice
Calhoun County, Florida
Request for Proposals for
Grant Application and Administration Services CDBG-DR Hurricane Michael
Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners, Florida, hereby requests proposals from qualified individuals or firms to provide Application and Administration Services for a State of Florida CDBG-DR Hurricane Michael Funding.
Proposal requirements for CDBG Application and Administration services and a complete description of the project may be requested by contacting the Chelsea Ranew, Contracts and Grants Coordinatorhttps://calhouncountygov.com/bocc-meetings/
Six (6) copies of sealed proposals marked “Sealed Proposals for Grant Application and Administration Services for CDBG-DR Hurricane Michael” must be received by 2:00 PM, CT on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at the Calhoun County Clerk’s Office, Attn: Chelsea Ranew, Grants Coordinator, at 20859 Central Avenue East, Blountstown, FL 32424.
Calhoun County is an Equal Employer/Handicap Accessible/Fair Housing Jurisdiction
Legal Notice
Request for Proposals
GC2018092545-007001-6582
CALHOUN COUNTY HISTORIC COURTHOUSE WINDOW REPAIRS
Project Summary: Scope includes labor, tools, equipment, PPE, materials, supervision, and insurance necessary to complete the work described in general below. All scope-of-work shall be completed in accordance to manufacture specifications, building codes and applicable industry standards. Work is to begin no later than 2 weeks from contract award notification. Work is to be completed within 30 days of start to project. Number of days does not include weather delays. All weather delays shall be communicated with SynergyNDS. Any concerns with timeline is to be discussed with onsite project manager and an email is to be sent to hurricanemichael@synergynds.com or cranew@calhouncountygov.com for contract documentation.
Window Repairs
The Scope of Work in this RFP includes repairing all damaged windows at the Calhoun County Old Courthouse as specified by the architect and approved by the Florida Division of Historical Resources. Scope of work includes:
• Replace transom window
• Reglaze windows
All work must be performed in accordance with the construction documents and specifications included in the attached Historic Calhoun County Courthouse Repairs 100% Submittal Specifications and Historic Calhoun County Courthouse Repairs 100% Submittal Drawings.
Contractor is responsible for performing a site visit with the County’s Project Manager and field verifying scopes of work, measurements, dimensions and quantities of repairs included in this Construction Documents prior to bid submittal.
SUBMITTAL INSTRUCTIONS:
□ Bids shall be received no later than Tuesday, July 21, 2020 by 2:00 PM (CST) at the Calhoun County Clerk’s Office located at 20859 Central Avenue East, Room 130, Blountstown, FL 32424
□ Please clearly label package as “BID FOR CALHOUN COUNTY HISTORIC COURTHOUSE CARPET REPLACEMENT”
□ Contractor is required to identify and validate all necessary task items, measurements/dimensions &/or other applicable conditions in support of described scope-of-work. Contractor’s Bid is to account for all work to be performed in accordance to trade standards and as required by Ordinance & Law (whether or not a 3rd Party Professional has provided additional comment/support material).
□ Bids received after above deadline or that are not submitted in accordance to Submittal Instructions may be rejected without further explanation or contractor notification.
□ The Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners reserves the right to modify this RFP at any time during the bid process. Timely notice to all bidders will be given.
RETURN BID TO:
Calhoun County Clerk’s Office
20859 Central Avenue East, Room 130
Blountstown, FL 32424
Legal Notice
PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners will, pursuant to Section 286.011(8), Florida Statutes, hold an attorney/client session on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at 2:01 P. M., C.S.T., at the Calhoun County Commission Meeting Room, Courthouse Annex, Central Avenue East, Blountstown, Florida.
The purpose of the meeting is to discuss pending litigation to which Calhoun County is presently a party, specifically, Amos Milton, Plaintiffs, vs. Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners, Defendant, filed in the Circuit Court of the Fourteenth Judicial Circuit in and for Calhoun County, Florida, Case Number 2000-30 CA.
Those attending this session will be County Attorney, H. Matthew Fuqua; Attorney of Record, William Pafford; County Commission Board Members, Danny Wise, Earl Hunt, Jeral Hall, Scott Monlyn and Gene Bailey, and Court Reporter, Floie Lynn Sexton.
Legal Notice
FORECLOSURE OF LIEN SALE
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicle on July 4, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at 18329 MAIN ST., Blountstown, Fl 32424 pursuant to subsection 713.78 of Florida Statutes.
WDBNG73J31A197898
2001 MERCEDES
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC reserves the right to accept or refuse any or all bids.
Legal Notice
FORECLOSURE OF LIEN SALE
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicle on July 6, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at 18329 MAIN ST., Blountstown, Fl 32424 pursuant to subsection 713.78 of Florida Statutes.
1FAFP34353W285166
2003 FORD
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC reserves the right to accept or refuse any or all bids.
Legal Notice
FORECLOSURE OF LIEN SALE
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicle on July 3, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at 18329 MAIN ST., Blountstown, Fl 32424 pursuant to subsection 713.78 of Florida Statutes.
1ZVFT80N755171069
2005 FORD
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC reserves the right to accept or refuse any or all bids.
Legal Notice
FORECLOSURE OF LIEN SALE
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicle on July 3, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at 18329 MAIN ST., Blountstown, Fl 32424 pursuant to subsection 713.78 of Florida Statutes.
1FADP3F29DL297139
2013 FORD
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC reserves the right to accept or refuse any or all bids.
Legal Notice
FORECLOSURE OF LIEN SALE
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicle on July 6, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at 18329 MAIN ST., Blountstown, Fl 32424 pursuant to subsection 713.78 of Florida Statutes.
2G1105531K9143839
2019 CHEVROLET
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC reserves the right to accept or refuse any or all bids.
Legal Notice
Angle street generator PROJECT # 91013000
NOTICE TO RECEIVE SEALED BIDS
The City of Blountstown will receive sealed bids from any qualified person, company, or corporation interested in supplying materials for the following project:
Angle Street Generator
This project will consist of supply and start-up of a new 30 kW diesel powered generator to replace one that was damaged in Hurricane Michael at the Angle Street Lift Station located in 17103 Angle Street, Blountstown, Florida 32424. Project also includes connection of the proposed generator to the existing control panel.
Specifications and plans can be obtained by emailing Trevor Burch, P.E., at tburch@dewberry.com. The bid must conform to Section 287.133(3) Florida Statutes, on public entity crimes.
Completion date for this project will be 120 days from the date of the Notice to Proceed presented to the successful bidder.
Please indicate on the envelope that this is a sealed bid, the bid number and what the bid is for.
Bids will be received until 2:00 P.M. CST on July 22nd, 2020 at Blountstown City Hall, 20591 Central Avenue West, Blountstown, Florida 32424, and will be opened and read publicly immediately following. All Bids shall be submitted in an envelope clearly marked “Sealed Bid – Angle Street Generator”. The City reserves the right to reject any and all bids.
Questions regarding the bid must be received in writing to the Engineer, Trevor Burch, P.E., via email at tburch@dewberry.com prior to 5:00 p.m. CST on July 15th, 2020.
All bids shall remain firm for a period of sixty days after the opening. All bidders shall comply with all applicable State and local laws concerning licensing registration and regulation of contractors doing business to the State of Florida.
Legal Notice
Legal Notice
Legal Notice
Legal Notice
Legal Notice
Legal Notice
Legal Notice
Legal Notice
Legal Notice
Legal Notice
Legal Notice
