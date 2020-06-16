Ella Mae Griffin of the Red Oak community passed on Saturday, June 13, 2020 in Bay County, Florida.
She was born in Holmes County, Florida on July 6, 1927 to William Owen Harrell and Nancy Ardell (Arrant) Harrell Holliday and lived in Calhoun County most of her life. She was a homemaker and was retired from the Apalachee Valley Nursing Center where she had worked in the Dietary Department. Ella Mae was preceded in death by her parents and her husband Frank Griffin; step-father, Eulas Holliday; two sisters, Ilene Parish and Lurene Larkins; brother, Mancel Holliday; two step-brothers, Luverne Holliday and Clifford Holliday; and three step-sisters, Bessie Lee Hall, Glenda Earl Searcy, and Geraldine Smith. Survivors include one son Olan (Christine) Griffin of Altha, Florida; two daughters Anita (Dowling) Parrish of Red Oak, Florida and Marshal Griffin of Roanoke, Virginia; four grandchildren Todd Griffin, Robyn (Kyle) Hill, Travis (Heather) Parrish, and Lane (Cortney) Parrish; four great-grandchildren Kase, Kade, Taylor, and Weston; one brother Manuel (Doris) Holliday of Blountstown, Florida; one sister Margie Land of Radcliff, Kentucky; and one sister-in-law Lois Holliday of Blountstown, Florida. A private service will be held at a later date.
All arrangements are under the direction of Marlon Peavy of Peavy’s Funeral Home in Blountstown, Florida. In lieu of flowers, the family ask that a donation be made to First Pentecostal Holiness Church of Blountstown, Florida.