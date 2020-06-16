Teresa Adams Bodiford, age 56, of Altha, FL passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020 in Blountstown, FL.
Teresa was born on August 2, 1963 in Altha, FL to David Adams and Janie (Young) Adkins and had lived in Calhoun County for most of her life. She worked as a secretary for Farm Bureau Insurance in Blountstown. She truly enjoyed watching her grandchildren play sports, watching the Florida Gator football and softball teams play. Teresa loved going to Church, working outdoors, cooking for her family and fishing. She was preceded in death by her parents, David Adams and Janie (Young) Adkins, a grandson, David Blake Hupp, niece, Victoria Grace Shores; grandparents, Louise and JJ Young. She was a member of Victory Hill Pentecostal Holiness Church.
Survivors include: one son, Blake Bodiford and wife, Brittney of Altha, FL; two daughters, Amanda Chason and husband, Coot of Altha, FL, Sylvia Golden and husband, Scott of Altha, FL; three brothers: Allen Tolbert and wife, Gwen of Deweyville, TX, Buster Tolbert and wife, Darlene of Sarasota, FL, Dewayne Tolbert and wife, Darlene of Altha, FL; two sisters: Tina Barrentine of Compass Lake, FL, Michelle Adams of Marianna, FL; grandchildren: Rhett, Christian, Brianna, Victoria, Briana and Logan (Corn Cob); special aunts and uncles: Connie and CW Hansford, Gail and Bim Hollis, Sybil and Richard Cook.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at 2:00 pm (CDT) at Victory Hill Pentecostal Holiness Church with Reverend Dewayne Tolbert and Reverend Sonny Coburn officiating. Entombment will follow in Mt. Olive Cemetery in Altha. The family will receive friends Wednesday, June 17, 2020 from 1:00 pm (CDT) until service time at 2:00 pm (CDT) at Victory Hill Pentecostal Holiness Church.
All arrangements are under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL. 850-674-2266. The family asks in lieu of flowers please make a donation to Peavy Funeral Home.