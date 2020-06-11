Poplar Head Baptist pastor foils armed robbery attempt

Poplar Head Baptist Church Pastor Troy Marks was at the pulpit around 8:00 Sunday morning looking over the music for the Sunday service. According to a church member, he heard someone say “hey”.
The church, located on Hwy. 73 across from Carr School in Clarksville, was heavily damaged during Hurricane Michael. Like so many other businesses and local residences, things had returned to a “new” normal. The events Sunday morning were not normal.
The pastor turned and found himself looking down the barrel of a silver gun. The man, estimated to be in his 30’s, was wearing all dark clothing, and mechanics’s gloves. He told the pastor he needed money.
The pastor told the man he didn’t have his wallet. The sound of a door slamming somewhere down the hallway of the Sunday School wing startled the would be robber who turned his attention away from the pastor. This brief time gave the pastor time to pull his own pistol and have it aimed at the robber when he turned back around. He then fled the scene. Pastor Marks has had a concealed carry permit for years.
The pastor contacted law enforcement and several men in the church who live near by.
According to Sheriff Glenn Kimbrel, a ground and air search was conducted for the suspect who was described as a dark-complected white male with hair to his shoulders and facial hair. All video cameras in the area were examined for leads and people in the area were questioned about anyone walking or seen in the area.
Department of Corrections K9 teams were requested and later arrived on scend but were unable to locate the suspect. FHP and FWC also responded to the area to assist in locating the suspect.
As of Monday afternoon, no arrests have been made and the Sheriff’s Office continues to seek help from anyone in the community who might have seen someone to contact them at 674-5049.
In a statement released Monday afternoon, Sheriff Kimbrel said he felt there was no longer a danger in the Carr-Clarksville Community, but encouraged residents to be vigilant.