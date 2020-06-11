COVID 19 Update

The Florida Department of Health in Calhoun County confirmed two additional cases of COVID-19. The persons ill with the virus are a 30-year-old female and a 23-year-old male. Both are residents of Blountstown and are currently isolated. This brings Calhoun’s total positive cases to 64.
The Florida Department of Health in Calhoun County is continuing to work closely with patients, close contacts, and health care providers to isolate and monitor persons who may have been exposed to COVID-19.
“As Florida enters phase 2 today, I want to remind everyone to continue to practice the proven measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19; stay home when sick, maintain 6 feet distance from others and wash your hands. This is a pivotal step for our state and we must remain vigilant in our efforts to combat COVID-19. I encourage everyone to live with caution not fear,” states Rachel Bryant, DOH-Calhoun Health Officer.
The COVID-19 case number is expected to change daily due to the return of results from ongoing testing. Healthcare providers in Calhoun County, Florida are collaborating to make testing available to the public. As part of the statewide initiative the Florida Department of Health in Calhoun and Liberty County is providing drive-thru testing each Tuesday during the month of June. Testing will rotate between each facility. Please visit the Liberty County location on June 9th from 9:00 – 11:30 ET.
As of Wednesday, June 3rd, there is currently two long-term care facilities in Calhoun County that has positive cases of COVID-19. The facilities are Blountstown Health and Rehabilitation Center and River Valley Rehabilitation Center.