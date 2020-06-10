Sheriff's Log for 06/10/20

CALHOUN COUNTY
June 3
Olen Dean Hunter - possession of methamphetamine
June 4
Melinda Michele Brogdon - violation of probation
Justin J. Forsyth - (3) counts of kidnap-false imprisonment/adult
Jessie Lee Huddy - robbery/by sudden snatching without firearm or weaponk batterty/2nd or subsq offense
William Roland Johnson - (3) counts of kidnap-false imprisonment/adult
June 7
Donielle Sellers - out of county warrant
June 8
James William Branning - obstructing justice/harass witness victim or informant, damage property-criminal mischief/ober 200 under 1000 dollars subsq. offense, domestic battery

LIBERTY COUNTY
June 1
Tracy Colton Potter - possession of fireaem, possession with intent to sale imitation controlled substance, violation of probation
June 2
Amy Lynn Sykes - sexual misconduct by DOC Employee
Daphne Jewel McDonald - driving while licnese suspeded with knowledge
June 4
Michael Dakota Sackwitz - 24 year old older sexual battery with victim 16 or 17 years of age
Jessica Ann Williams - out of county warrant

The above individuals were booked into the Calhoun or Liberty County Jail over the past week. Although they have been charged with a crime, they are considered innocent until proven guilty.
