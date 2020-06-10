Legals for 06-10-20
Legal Notice
R & R Warehouses
Notice of Sale
NOTICE OF DISPOSAL
On June 18, 2020 at approximately 10:00 am CT, R & R Warehouses will dispose of or sell the contents of 5 (five) storage units from 19300 SR 20 West Blountstown FL, and the contents of 2 (two) storage units from 10543 North St. Bristol, FL.
The units are believed to contain household and/or the personal property of the following tenants:
Albert Yon
Christian Leavins
Mary Craft
Jennifer Garza
Jessica Battles
Legal Notice
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT,
IN AND FOR CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No.: 2020-CP-19
In Re: The Estate of
DOROTHY M. DEVANE,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of DOROTHY M. DEVANE, deceased, File Number 20-CP-19, is pending in the Circuit Court for Calhoun County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 20859 Central Ave, Blountstown, FL 32424. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate, including unmatured, contingent or unliquidated claims, on whom a copy of this notice is served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate, including unmatured, contingent or unliquidated claims, must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
The date of first publication of this Notice is June 3,2020.
Attorney for Personal Representative: Personal Representative:
Jackson Summers Michael Bishop
Attorney for Petitioner 17015 NW Harry G. McClellan Road
Fla. Bar No.: 100045 Blountstown, FL. 32424
12708 Pea Ridge Road
Bristol, FL. 32321
(850) 643-2030 (phone)
(850) 643-2031 (fax)
djsummers.law@gmail.com
Legal Notice
FORECLOSURE OF LIEN SALE
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicle on June 24, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at 18329 MAIN ST., Blountstown, Fl 32424 pursuant to subsection 713.78 of Florida Statutes.
1G1JC1240W7129026
1998 CHEVROLET
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC reserves the right to accept or refuse any or all bids
Legal Notice
FORECLOSURE OF LIEN SALE
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicle on June 25, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at 18329 MAIN ST., Blountstown, Fl 32424 pursuant to subsection 713.78 of Florida Statutes.
2GCEC19T1Y1245972
2000 CHEVROLET
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC reserves the right to accept or refuse any or all bids.
Legal Notice
FORECLOSURE OF LIEN SALE
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicle on June 25, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at 18329 MAIN ST., Blountstown, Fl 32424 pursuant to subsection 713.78 of Florida Statutes.
JM3LW28A240521576
2004 MAZADA
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC reserves the right to accept or refuse any or all bids.
Legal Notice
FORECLOSURE OF LIEN SALE
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicle on June 25, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at 18329 MAIN ST., Blountstown, Fl 32424 pursuant to subsection 713.78 of Florida Statutes.
1HGCM56895A014977
2005 HONDA
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC reserves the right to accept or refuse any or all bids
.Legal Notice
FORECLOSURE OF LIEN SALE
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicle on June 28, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at 18329 MAIN ST., Blountstown, Fl 32424 pursuant to subsection 713.78 of Florida Statutes.
4T1BE46K07U509109
2007 TOYOTA
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC reserves the right to accept or refuse any or all bids.
Legal Notice
FORECLOSURE OF LIEN SALE
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicle on June 27, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at 18329 MAIN ST., Blountstown, Fl 32424 pursuant to subsection 713.78 of Florida Statutes.
2FMDK3KC1ABB392246
2010 FORD
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC reserves the right to accept or refuse any or all bids.
Legal Notice
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR CALHOUN COUNTY,
FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION IN RE: GUARDIANSHIP OF
SANDRA L. DAVIS
File No.: 2016 GA 92
Division: Probate
NOTICE OF FILING FINAL REPORT AND ACCOUNTING
AND PETITION FOR DISCHARGE
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that a Final Report and Accounting and a Petition for Discharge have been filed in this court by Judy Davis, as guardian of the property of the above-referenced Ward in order to transfer jurisdiction over said Ward to a foreign jurisdiction. You are required to file with the clerk within 30 days from the date of first publication of this notice any objections to the Final Report and Accounting and Petition for Discharge. Any objection must be in writing and must state with particularity each item to which the objection is directed and the grounds on which the objection is based. The objection is abandoned unless a notice of hearing is served on the guardian and other interested persons within 90 days after the objection is filed.
Clayton Ford Knowles, Esquire
Attorney for Guardian
Florida Bar Number: 0096670
Pittman Law Group, P.L.
1028 East Park Avenue
TALLAHASSEE, FL 32301
Telephone: (850) 216-1006
Secondary E-Mail: jasmyne@pittman-law.com
Legal Notice
Invitation to Bid
Pursuant to the regulations found at 2 Code of Federal Regulations (CFR), Part 200 et seq, in addition to the statutory authority requirements, and programmatic guidance governing the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Disaster Recovery Programs, the Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners invites qualified firms to submit a bid for the Hurricane Michael restoration/repair of the Kinard Community Center Main Building Phase Two at 25416 SR 73 South, Kinard, Florida 32449.
Bids Due: Deliver sealed bids to the Calhoun County Clerk’s Office on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at 1 PM CDT at the Calhoun County Courthouse, 20859 Central Avenue, Room 130, Blountstown, Florida 32424. Bids after this date and time will not be accepted. Bids will be opened and read aloud at the Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners Regular Board meeting on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at 2:00 PM CDT.
Bid Package:
Hurricane Michael Restoration/Repair of the Kinard Community Center Main Building Phase Two
Bid Documents:
Bid Documents are available by emailing cranew@calhouncountygov.com or calling 850-674-8075. All submitted bids must include copies of Insurance and all relevant Licenses, detailed Experience, Labor and Equipment Capabilities and Financial Capacity to complete the work.
Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners reserves the right to reject any and all bids received and to waive any and all minor irregularities or informalities in any bid.
Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners encourages Minority Business Enterprises to respond to this Bid Invitation.
