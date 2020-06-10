On the early morning hours of June 1, 2020, Culen E McDougald, 82, peacefully joined our creator after a long illness.
She was small in stature, but not in spirit. She had a big heart and was always there for her family and friends. She was an active member of Christian Home Free Will Baptist Church where she loved to encourage and embrace new members. She is survived by two daughters, three grandsons and four great grandchildren.
Our family would like to thank Mary Jane Dawson, who has been a great constant support for Mom and our family. Also, we would like to show our appreciation to Blountstown Health & Rehab Facility and Covenant Care Hospice for the loving care they gave to our Mom ”Memaw” during her illness and her last days. You all will never know how much it meant to our family for your support.
Because of the Covid Pandemic, a memorial service in celebration of her life may be held at a future date.
All arrangements are under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL.