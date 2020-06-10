Jessie Juanita Singleton of Hosford passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020 in Blountstown.
Juanita was born in Telogia, February 21, 1935, to the late Andrew and Essie Suber Williams and was a lifelong resident of Liberty County. She was a wonderful homemaker and seamstress. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren as well as camping and fishing. She was a dedicated and devout member of the Corinth Baptist Church in Hosford.
Survivors include her husband, Bobby Singleton of Hosford; her sons; Roger Sewell and his wife, Dorothy and Ander “Ray” Sewell and his wife, Jackie of Atlanta; a daughter, Peggy Summerlin of Hosford; her stepsons, Chad and Rick Singleton; a step daughter, Melissa Walters and her husband Mike of Tallahassee; five grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren.
Services to honor and to celebrate Juanita’s life were held at 11:30 p.m., Tuesday, June 9, 2020 from the Corinth Baptist Church in Hosford with Reverend Kyle Peddie officiating.
