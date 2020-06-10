Willie Mae Simmons Fennell

Obituaries
Wednesday, June 10. 2020
Willie Mae Simmons Fennell, 87, of Bristol, Florida passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020 at Blountwtown Health and Rehabilitation Center in Blountstown, Florida.

Mrs. Fennell was a kind, funny,passionate person with a love for helping others. A devoted mother, she loved to cook, travel and crochet. She was employed at Florida State Hospital for more than thirty years.
Leaving a legacy of joyful memories, Willie Mae will be missed by her six daughters: Martha Simmons-Jackson of Miami Gardens, FL, Angelean Washington, Patricia Simmons, and Dollie (Bishop Delano) Simmons-Reed all of Blountstown, FL, Marilyn (Donnie) Simmons-Hardy of Bristol, FL, and Abbigail (Clint) Davis of Panama City, FL; two sisters-in-law: Hazel Faison and Bessie (Rufus) Barnes of Panama City, FL; sixteen grandchildren, twenty-two great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren, along with a host of other sorrowing relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Beulah Monlyn Cooper; daughter: Hazel Simmons; and brother: John Monlyn.
Services Entrusted to: Reed & Hall Mortuary Corp, 116 West Jefferson Street, Quincy, FL (850) 627-5700
