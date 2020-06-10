Willie Mae Simmons Fennell, 87, of Bristol, Florida passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020 at Blountwtown Health and Rehabilitation Center in Blountstown, Florida.
Mrs. Fennell was a kind, funny,passionate person with a love for helping others. A devoted mother, she loved to cook, travel and crochet. She was employed at Florida State Hospital for more than thirty years.
Leaving a legacy of joyful memories, Willie Mae will be missed by her six daughters: Martha Simmons-Jackson of Miami Gardens, FL, Angelean Washington, Patricia Simmons, and Dollie (Bishop Delano) Simmons-Reed all of Blountstown, FL, Marilyn (Donnie) Simmons-Hardy of Bristol, FL, and Abbigail (Clint) Davis of Panama City, FL; two sisters-in-law: Hazel Faison and Bessie (Rufus) Barnes of Panama City, FL; sixteen grandchildren, twenty-two great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren, along with a host of other sorrowing relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Beulah Monlyn Cooper; daughter: Hazel Simmons; and brother: John Monlyn.
Services Entrusted to: Reed & Hall Mortuary Corp, 116 West Jefferson Street, Quincy, FL (850) 627-5700