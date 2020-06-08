Fourth death reported; positive cases now 62

June 2nd Update - The Florida Department of Health in Calhoun County confirmed one additional case of COVID-19 which is linked to a long-term care facility outbreak. This brings Calhoun’s total positive cases to 62. Three cases linked to a long-term care facility were announced Saturday.
An 80-year-old man who was diagnosed with COVID-19 on May 13th passed away. We received confirmation Friday. This is the fourth person to die in Calhoun County diagnosed with COVID-19.
The Florida Department of Health in Calhoun County is continuing to work closely with patients, close contacts, and health care providers to isolate and monitor persons who may have been exposed to COVID-19. The COVID-19 case number is expected to change daily due to the return of results from ongoing testing. Healthcare providers in Calhoun County, Florida are collaborating to make testing available to the public.
As of Saturday, May 30th, there is currently two long-term care facilities in Calhoun County that has positive cases of COVID-19. The facilities are Blountstown Health and Rehabilitation Center and River Valley Rehabilitation Center. The Florida Department of Health publishes the list at FloridaHealthCOVID19.gov. The list also includes information regarding case count for residents and staff.
Specific case data for long-term care or correctional facilities located in Calhoun County are reported by their respective agencies.
The Florida Department of Corrections provides information related to COVID-19 case data on their website. You may review the most current information at http://www.dc.state.fl.us/comm/covid-19.html
The list of long-term care facilities in Florida associated with COVID-19 cases now includes active cases in each facility to provide real-time data. It is important to note, case data contained within the other publicly available information is separate from the data contained in the daily report. The information in the daily report is derived directly from Merlin (State Surveillance System), whereas the information in the long-term care facility list is derived from the Agency for Health Care Administration’s Emergency Status System.
The information contained in the report reflects the current available information reported by each facility’s staff to the Department via the Agency for Health Care Administration’s Emergency Status System. The data is not cumulative but reflects the information available for current residents and staff with cases as of the reported date. Data in the Long-Term Care Facility List report is provisional and subject to change.
The COVID-19 Dashboard is updated once per day https://experience.arcgis.com/experience/96dd742462124fa0b38ddedb9b25e429/ (Dashboard now breaks down cases by zip code. See data on the bottom center frame)
More information on a case-by-case basis can also be https://floridadisaster.org/globalassets/covid19/dailies/covid-19-data---daily-report-2020-04-19-0937.pdf
