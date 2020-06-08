Two killed, four injured in racetrack shooting incident

Power House Motor Sports Park in the northwest part of Calhoun County has become a popular destination for area drag race enthusiasts.
A birthday bash and grudge match Saturday attracted several thousand people. The event was scheduled from 12:00 noon until 9:00 p.m. Saturday. At approximately 8:40 p.m. the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office dispatch center was notified of shots fired and an officer down.
According to Calhoun County Sheriff Glenn Kimbrel, the unfortunate event started when two race participants apparently began arguing over a race bet.
“Derrick Thompson, 46, of Dothan, Ala., went to his vehicle and returned with a firearm and started firing,” Kimbrel stated. Three off duty deputies, under contract with the racetrack for security were at the scene. Sgt. Colby Beck went down when he was struck in the upper leg by a bullet. Deputies Brendon Dew and Reece Dew (brothers) were with Sgt. Beck. Kimbrel reported that FDLE is investigating the incident and they have not released who returned fire or struck the shooter.
In addition to the deputy, five other people were injured either by gunshot or fleeing the scene. One of those injured was Kendall Kirkland, 23, of Newville, Ala., who was arguing with Thompson. According to Sheriff Kimbrel, Kirkland died Sunday from his injury. Names of the others who were injured have not been released by FDLE.
Law enforcement agencies from several counties responded to the scene including Calhoun County, Bay County, Liberty County, Jackson County and Washington County Sheriff’s Offices, Florida Wildlife Commission and the Florida Highway Patrol. It was a very fluid situation as many patrons were leaving the property. The five wounded victims were all transported for treatment at area hospitals.
Sheriff Kimbrel reported Monday that Sgt. Beck was out of surgery and should make a full recovery. The others injured Saturday have all been treated and released. According to Sheriff Kimbrel, FDLE is being assisted in the investigation by the 14th Judicial Medical Examiner’s Office. The Attorney General’s Office has also been notified of the incident.
After the shooting at the racetrack, the Sheriff’s Office received several calls of suspicious activities throughout the County. In addition to the above agencies, the Sheriff’s Office received assistance from the Blountstown Police Department and Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office.