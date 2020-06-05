Billy J. Herring, 80 of Grand Ridge, Florida passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital.
Mr. Herring was born in Early County, Georgia on March 17, 1940. He moved to Grand Ridge at an early age, graduating from Grand Ridge High School in 1958. A U.S. Army Veteran, Mr. Herring worked in carpentry for a number of years. He was a beloved husband, father and grandfather, enjoying traveling with his family and loved playing ball with his grandchildren. He was an avid Gator fan, "Go Gators", and a Washington Redskin fan. Mr. Herring was an active member of Sneads First Assembly of God Church where he had served as a Deacon. He was instrumental in getting the quarterly class reunions together for Grand Ridge High School, classes of 1956 - 1958.
Billy is preceded in death by his parents, Pauline and Florrie Murkerson Herring, and one sister, Joann Danley.
He is survived by his wife, Louise "Weezie" Herring, daughter, Kimberly Herring; son, Christopher (Sarah) Herring, all of Grand Ridge, FL; four grandchildren, Caleb Mills, Maryam Mahmood, Aisha Mahmood, Ryder Herring; and one great granddaughter on the way.
Funeral service were held at 3 p.m., Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Sneads First Assembly of God Church with Revs. Juno Douglas and Johnny Ray Fontenot officiating. Burial followed in Cypress Cemetery with James & Sikes Funeral Home, Maddox Chapel directing.
Expressions of sympathy may be made online at www.jamesandsikesfuneralhomes.com
James & Sikes Funeral Home, Maddox Chapel were in charge of the arrangement. 850-482-2332.