Erma Maxine Hand, age 89, of Altha, FL passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020 in Marianna, FL.
Maxine was born on December 18, 1930 in Altha, FL to Joseph Bodiford and Montee (Barfield) Bodiford and had lived in Calhoun County most of her life. She had a passion for quilting, was expert at providing/cooking meals for her family and was an avid gardener. Maxine was a wonderful mother, turning chores into games, reading to her children, finding delight in the simplest of toys, making toys and useful objects from nature such as basket weaving, reed flutes and straw brooms. She was also self-taught in canning, preserving and freezing all types of foods from the garden and the woods including, wild berries, deer, wild hogs, turkeys and mullet from nearby coastal waters. She was active in her church, (Magnolia Baptist Church), attending Church services, revivals, gospel sings and working Vacation Bible Schools. Maxine also enjoyed a Square Dance Group with her children. Maxine was preceded in death by her husband of over 50 years, Seebron Hand; son, Joseph Hand; two daughters, Rose Booth and Becky Dugan; one brother, J.M. Bodiford; one sister, Vivian Godwin.
Survivors include, one son, Franklin E. Hand of Altha, FL.; four daughters: Sarah M. Simmons of Port St. Joe, FL, Jessie M. Ehrich of Blountstown, FL, Janie M. Hobbs of Altha, FL, Susan M. Hand of Altha, FL; four brothers: Tio Bodiford and wife, Janice of Blountstown, FL, Benjamin Bodiford and wife, Olga of Connecticut, George Bodiford and wife, Geneva of Oklahoma, Dent Bodiford; 12 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
Memorial services were held Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 10:00 am (CDT) at Peavy Funeral Home Chapel with Sister Martha Hyles officiating. Memorialization was by cremation.
All arrangements were under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL. 850-674-2266.