Isaac Stone passed away at home on May 23, 2020 after a lengthy illness.
Isaac, also known as I.H. was born at home in Shady Grove on September 22, 1933. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Frances; son Martin (Carola), and two stepchildren, Carl Blanchard (Dora) and Trish Blanchard; as well as a brother John Stone (Alberta), and sisters Patsy Sneads, Mary Ella Jessen, Lydia Ann Dykes (Gene), Myra Shiver (John Mark); five grandchildren, Michael, Carly and Alex Blanchard, Emmanuel and Carol Stone, and a host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents I.H. and Elmira Stone, and a sister Violet Becton. He was a Korean War Veteran and was headed to Korea on a troop ship on his 18th birthday. He retired from his military service with the 144th Transportation Company of the Florida National Guard. During his years in the National Guard he was called up to Miami for the Liberty City riots, Hurricane Andrew, and served on active duty in Germany during Desert Storm.
In his early working years, he farmed on the family farm in Shady Grove with his father and brother but retired from Florida State Hospital working in the kitchen and the supply warehouse. He was a member of Shady Grove Methodist Church for many years, and the joined St. Luke’s Episcopal Church where his wife was organist and he was active as an usher and on the breakfast cooking team. A private family graveside service following guidelines for social distancing, will be held at a future date in Shady Grove Cemetery with Father David Green officiating. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the music fund at St Luke’s Episcopal Church. Those who knew Isaac appreciated his quiet, gentle nature and have often said “He was a good man”
Adams Funeral Home of Blountstown is in charge of the arrangements.