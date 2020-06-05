Mrs. Aviedell C. Holley, age 73, of Clarksville, FL passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020 in Panama City, FL.
Aviedell was born on December 10, 1946 in Blountstown, FL to Raymond Coxwell and Myrtice (Barfield) Coxwell and had lived in Clarksville since 2006 coming from Hosford, FL. She loved her cats, fishing, cooking and watching television. Her world was her grandson, Cody Geiger. Aviedell was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond Coxwell and Myrtice (Barfield) Coxwell; husband, Jimmy Holley; daughter, Melissa Holley; two brothers, Charles and Herman Coxwell; two sisters, Ruth Carroway and Ida Mae Greenfield. She was a homemaker and member of the Baptist Faith.
Survivors include, one daughter, Vanessa Geiger of Clarksville, FL; one brother, Albert Coxwell and wife Barbara of Tallahassee, FL; grandson, Cody Geiger and Maegan of Blountstown, FL.
Funeral services were held Sunday, May 31, 2020 at 2:00 pm (CDT) from the graveside at Sanders Cemetery in Hosford, FL with Reverend Glynn Dunham officiating and Larry Johnson officiating. Interment followed.
All arrangements were under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL. 850-674-2266.