Four Tiger seniors sign letters of intent

Thursday, May 28. 2020
For four Blountstown Tiger seniors, Friday was a special day. Head Baseball Coach Emory Horne was excited to get his players together before the Senior Car Parade started to sign their National Letters of Intent to continue their education and love for baseball. Their senior season was denied them because of the Covid 19 pandemic.

L-R: Jace Porter signed his letter of intent to play baseball for Andrew College in Cuthbert, Georgia. Clark Kelly inked his letter of intent to play for Thomas University in Thomasville, Ga. Javon Pride signed his lette of intent to play football and baseball at Webber International University in Babson Park, Florida. Javian Rives signed his letter of intent to continue his education and baseball career at Andrew College along with Porter.
