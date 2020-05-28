Third death reported in Calhoun; 12 new cases

An 88-year-old man who was diagnosed with COVID-19 on May 13th passed away. We received confirmation today. This is the third person to die in Calhoun County diagnosed with COVID-19.
We are expressing our sincere condolences to his family and the Florida Department of Health in Calhoun County will continue to work with our community partners to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Twelve additional positive cases in Calhoun County were confirmed and are linked to a long-term care facility outbreak. The persons ill with the virus range in age from 75 -92-years old.
Calhoun County’s total COVID-19 cases is at 52. While Calhoun County’s testing is increasing, the percent of those testing positive for COVID-19 overall is 9.1%. Of the 572 tests processed, there are 518 negative results.
The Florida Department of Health in Calhoun County is continuing to work closely with patients, close contacts, and health care providers to isolate and monitor persons who may have been exposed to COVID-19. The COVID-19 case number is expected to change daily due to the return of results from ongoing testing. Healthcare providers in Calhoun County, Florida are collaborating to make testing available to the public.
As of Wednesday, May 20th, there is currently two long-term care facilities in Calhoun County that has positive cases of COVID-19. The facilities are Blountstown Health and Rehabilitation Center and River Valley Rehabilitation Center. The Florida Department of Health publishes the list at FloridaHealthCOVID19.gov
.
Specific case data for long-term care or correctional facilities located in Calhoun County are reported by their respective agencies.
The Florida Department of Corrections provides information related to COVID-19 case data on their website. You may review the most current information at http://www.dc.state.fl.us/comm/covid-19.html
The list of long-term care facilities in Florida associated with COVID-19 cases now includes active cases in each facility to provide real-time data. It is important to note, case data contained within the other publicly available information is separate from the data contained in the daily report. The information in the daily report is derived directly from Merlin (State Surveillance System), whereas the information in the long-term care facility list is derived from the Agency for Health Care Administration’s Emergency Status System.
The information contained in the report reflects the current available information reported by each facility’s staff to the Department via the Agency for Health Care Administration’s Emergency Status System. The data is not cumulative but reflects the information available for current residents and staff with cases as of the reported date. Data in the Long-Term Care Facility List report is provisional and subject to change.