Recently, the Volunteer Florida Foundation announced that $6.65 million in Florida Disaster Fund grants will be awarded to organizations engaged in Hurricane Irma and Hurricane Michael long-term recovery efforts. The Volunteer Florida Foundation will distribute $3.85 million to nine organizations engaged in Hurricane Irma recovery efforts and $2.79 million to ten organizations engaged in Hurricane Michael recovery efforts.
North Florida Inland Long-Term Recovery received a grant for $110,000. This funding will allow the organization to hire project/volunteer coordinators who will help survivors achieve recovery.
“Since day one, my administration has been committed to helping individuals impacted by disaster,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “I am pleased to announce this funding from the Volunteer Florida Foundation which will help communities continue to recover and rebuild from the devastating impacts of Hurricane Irma and Hurricane Michael.”
“As the leader of the state’s agency on volunteerism and service, I have seen firsthand how the impacts of Hurricane Irma and Hurricane Michael are still being felt in our communities,” said Volunteer Florida CEO Clay Ingram. “Today, I am thrilled to announce additional funding from the Volunteer Florida Foundation which will continue to support long-term recovery across the state.”
These grants were awarded through a competitive application process.