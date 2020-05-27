Sheriff's Log for 05-27-20

CALHOUN COUNTY
May 20
Joshua Cole Adkins - drugs possession, possession Methamphetamine
Christina Lynne Carpenter - VOP
Willie Warren Mosley - hit and run, leave the scene of crash involving damage to property, traffic offense, DUI and damage to property
Caleb Tolbert - sex assault by 18 YOA older, sex battery victim under 12 YOA, sex assauult by custodian sex battery victim 12 YOA under 18 YOA
May 21
Elizabeth Jordan Widner - probation violation
Casey Joe Moore - criminal registation
May 22
John Patrick Kane - aggravated stalking/follow harras threaten with death of injury, flee/elude police/ flee with disregard of safety to persons or property, damage property-criminal mischief
Robert Clinton Emmons III - withhold support/non support of children or spouse
Gary Philip Perdieu - domestic battery
May 24
James Garrett McGill - traffic offense/DUI alcohol or drugs

LIBERTY COUNTY
May 18
Karen Regina Brye - violation of probation
Marty D. Arnold - sale of Methamphetamine
May 19
Robert Marquardt - violation of probation
May 20
Christina Lynne Carpenter -
May 21
Elizabeth Jordan Widner - violation of probation
Robert Clinton Emmons - child support

The above individuals were booked into the Calhoun or Liberty County Jail over the past week. Although they have been charged with a crime, they are considered innocent until proven guilty.
