Legals for 5-27-20
Wednesday, May 27. 2020
Legal Notice
INVITATION TO BID
The Calhoun County School Board will receive sealed bids until 12:00 PM, CT, Tuesday, June 9, 2020, for the purchase of the following:
Milk Products (Low Fat 1% and Fat Free Unflavored, Fat Free Flavored- Chocolate and Strawberry) for use in the school cafeterias for the bid period of July 1, 2020 – June 30, 2021.
Any additional information or bid forms required may be obtained at the Office of the Superintendent, 20859 Central Avenue East, RM-G20, Blountstown, Florida 32424. Each bidder submitting a bid must use bid forms, otherwise bids will not be considered.
Any bid submitted after the specified hour and date will not be opened or considered. The Board accepts no responsibility for mailed proposals that arrive at the Superintendent’s Office after the above stated time even though the envelope may reflect a postmark prior to the above stated date.
The Board reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids. The decision of the Board will be final. No bid may be withdrawn by any bidder for a period of thirty (30) days after bids are opened.
Danny Ryals, Chairman Calhoun County School Board
ATTEST: Darryl Taylor, Jr., Superintendent Calhoun County Schools
Legal Notice
NOTICE TO RECEIVE SEALED BIDS
CITY OF BLOUNTSTOWN
The City of Blountstown will receive sealed bids for construction services for the FY 2017 CDBG project. The project consists of 7 service areas located in southeastern Blountstown. Construction efforts include water main replacement, new service meters and home connections, septic abandonment and sewer hook-up, stormwater and drainage improvements, and roadway resurfacing. Completion date for this project will be 180 days following the Notice to Proceed. Liquidated damages for failure to complete the project on the specified date will be set at $200.00 per day.
There will be a pre-bid meeting at 2 P.M. CST on June 9, 2020. Due to COVID-19, the meeting may be held via conference call. For instructions regarding the meeting, please contact Trevor Burch via email at tburch@dewberry.com. Plans and specifications can be obtained at Dewberry Engineers Inc., 20684 Central Avenue East, Blountstown, Florida 32424, (850) 674-3300. For questions, please call Trevor Burch, P.E. at (850) 674-3300 or e-mail tburch@dewberry.com. Cost for physical copies of Plans and Specifications will be $100.00 per set and is non-refundable. Digital PDF copies can be made available for no charge via email request to tburch@dewberry.com. Checks shall be made payable to DEWBERRY ENGINEERS INC.
Bidders shall comply with all applicable State and local laws concerning licensing registration and regulation of contractors doing business in the State of Florida. The bid must conform to Section 287.134 Florida Statutes, on discriminatory vendors. Pursuant to section 287.133(2)(a), F.S., a person or affiliate, as defined in section 287.133(1), F.S., who has been placed on the convicted vendor list following a conviction for a public entity crime may not submit a bid, proposal, or reply on a contract to provide any
goods or services to a public entity; may not submit a bid, proposal, or reply on a contract with a public entity for the construction or repair of a public building or public work; may not submit bids, proposals, or replies on leases of real property to a public entity; may not be awarded or perform work as a contractor, supplier, subcontractor, or consultant under a contract with any public entity; and may not transact business with any public entity in excess of thirty-five thousand dollars ($35,000) for a period of
36 months following the date of being placed on the convicted vendor list. The Bidder warrants that neither it nor any of its affiliates is currently on the convicted vendor list. The Bidder shall disclose if it or
any of its affiliates is placed on the convicted vendor list.
Formal questions shall be submitted via email to the engineer at tburch@dewberry.com by close of business June 23, 2020. Bids will be received until 2 P.M. CST on July 2, 2020, at the Blountstown City Hall, 20591 Central Avenue West, Blountstown, FL 32424. Bids will be opened and read aloud immediately following the deadline at the City Hall meeting room. Please indicate on the envelope that this is a SEALED BID, for the “Blountstown FY 2017 CDBG”.
All Bids shall remain firm for a period of sixty days after the opening. Bids received after the deadline will not be accepted. The City of Blountstown accepts no responsibility for any expense related to preparation or delivery of proposals, reserves the right to reject any or all proposals, to waive technical errors and informalities, and to accept the proposal which, in its judgment, best serves the public interest. The City of Blountstown is an equal opportunity/drug-free employer/procurer.
Legal Notice
INVITATION TO BID
Sealed bids will be received by the Calhoun County School Board, 20859 Central Ave. E, Rm G20, Blountstown, FL 32424, until 12:00 p.m. CT, June 9, 2020.
There is a minimum bid of $1500.00 per bus.
There should be a bid on each individual item to be purchased.
BUS 54-1HVBBNDN6LH286636, 65 PASSENGER, 1990 MODEL, BLUEBIRD
BUS 56-1HVBBNDNXLH286638, 65 PASSENGER, 1990 MODEL, BLUEBIRD
BUS 57-1HVBBNKN7MH375622, 65 PASSENGER, 1991 MODEL, BLUEBIRD
BUS 61-1HVBBPLN7PH524187, 65 PASSENGER, 1993 MODEL, THOMAS
BUS 62-1HVBBPLN5PH524186, 65 PASSENGER, 1993 MODEL, THOMAS
BUS 64-1HVBBABNXSH605773, 65 PASSENGER, 1994 MODEL, THOMAS
BUS 67-1T7HT3B29V1148226, 84 PASSENGER, 1996 MODEL, THOMAS
BUS 68-1HVBBABN7VH472278, 65 PASSENGER, 1997 MODEL, THOMAS
BUS 69-1HVBBABN9VH472279, 65 PASSENGER, 1997 MODEL, THOMAS
BUS 76-1T7HT3B2721108612, 84 PASSENGER, 2001 MODEL, THOMAS
BUS 77-1T7HT3B2921108613, 84 PASSENGER, 2001 MODEL, THOMAS
BUS 79-1T88T3B22131122849, 83 PASSENGER, 2002 MODEL, THOMAS
BUS 80-1BABNB0A24F214807, 84 PASSENGER, 2002 MODEL, BLUEBIRD
BUS 81-1BABNB0A44F214808, 84 PASSENGER, 2002 MODEL, BLUEBIRD
Calhoun County School District reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids.
Legal Notice
INVITATION TO BID
Sealed bids will be received by the Calhoun County School Board until 12:00 P.M., CDT, Tuesday, June 9, 2020, for the purchase of the following:
LP Gas for use in lunchrooms and schools of Calhoun County.
Gasoline and Diesel for use in the operation of public vehicles, school buses and school plants.
Any additional information or bid forms required may be obtained at the Office of the School Superintendent, 20859 Central Ave. E., Rm. G-20, Blountstown, Florida. Bid forms must be used by each bidder submitting a bid. Otherwise bids will not be considered.
Any bid submitted after the specified hour and date will not be opened or considered. The Board accepts no responsibility for mailed proposals that arrive at the Superintendent’s Office after the above stated time, even though the envelope may reflect a postmark prior to the above date.
The Board reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids. The decision of the Board will be final. No bid may be withdrawn by any bidder for a period of thirty (30) days after bids are opened.
Danny Ryals, Chairman
Calhoun County School Board
ATTEST:
Darryl Taylor, Jr., Superintendent
Calhoun County Schools
Legal Notice
FORECLOSURE OF LIEN SALE
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicle on June 13, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at 18329 MAIN ST., Blountstown, Fl 32424 pursuant to subsection 713.78 of Florida Statutes.
2P4GP44G3YR621674
2000 PLYMOUTH
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC reserves the right to accept or refuse any or all bids.
Legal Notice
FORECLOSURE OF LIEN SALE
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicle on June 13, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at 18329 MAIN ST., Blountstown, Fl 32424 pursuant to subsection 713.78 of Florida Statutes.
1G1JC52F137258414
2003 CHEVROLET
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC reserves the right to accept or refuse any or all bids.
Legal Notice
FORECLOSURE OF LIEN SALE
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicle on June 13, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at 18329 MAIN ST., Blountstown, Fl 32424 pursuant to subsection 713.78 of Florida Statutes.
3VWD17AJ6EM277395
2014 VOLKSWAGON
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC reserves the right to accept or refuse any or all bids.
Legal Notice
FORECLOSURE OF LIEN SALE
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicle on June 12, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at 18329 MAIN ST., Blountstown, Fl 32424 pursuant to subsection 713.78 of Florida Statutes.
5JTGN142XGA012332
2016 P and T TUMP TRAILER
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC reserves the right to accept or refuse any or all bids.
